Sweet Announce Unlock The Rock Tour

Keavin Wiggins | 02-28-2022

Sweet Tour poster
Rock veterans Sweet, featuring original guitarist Andy Scott, have announced that they will be launching a UK tour this November and December.

The Unlock The Rock Blitz The Hitz Tour is expected to include performance of the band's classic hits "Ballroom Blitz," "Fox on the Run," "Blockbuster," "Hellraiser," "Little Willy," "Love Is Like Oxygen," and more, according to the announcement.

The trek is scheduled to kick off on November 24th in Newcastle at the Boiler Shop and will conclude on December 18th in Nottingham at Rock City. See the dates below:

Newcastle, Boiler Shop
Thursday 24 November 2022

Edinburgh, Queen's Hall
Friday 25 November 2022

Lytham, Lowther Pavilion Theatre
Saturday 26 November 2022

Holmfirth, Picturedrome
Sunday 27 November 2022

Bury St Edmunds, The Apex
Tuesday 1 December 2022

Bexhill, De La Warr Pavilion
Saturday 3 December 2022

London, Islington Assembly Hall
Sunday 4 December 2022

Oxford, O2 Academy
Thursday 8 December 2022

Northampton, Roadmender
Friday 9 December 2022

Manchester, Academy
Saturday 10 December 2022

Norwich, The Waterfront
Sunday 11 December 2022

Exeter, Phoenix
Thursday 15 December 2022

Frome, Cheese & Grain
Friday 16 December 2022

Wolverhampton, KK's Steel Mill
Saturday 17 December 2022

Nottingham, Rock City
Sunday 18 December 2022

