Sweet Announce Unlock The Rock Tour

Rock veterans Sweet, featuring original guitarist Andy Scott, have announced that they will be launching a UK tour this November and December.
The Unlock The Rock Blitz The Hitz Tour is expected to include performance of the band's classic hits "Ballroom Blitz," "Fox on the Run," "Blockbuster," "Hellraiser," "Little Willy," "Love Is Like Oxygen," and more, according to the announcement.
The trek is scheduled to kick off on November 24th in Newcastle at the Boiler Shop and will conclude on December 18th in Nottingham at Rock City. See the dates below:
Newcastle, Boiler Shop
Thursday 24 November 2022
Edinburgh, Queen's Hall
Friday 25 November 2022
Lytham, Lowther Pavilion Theatre
Saturday 26 November 2022
Holmfirth, Picturedrome
Sunday 27 November 2022
Bury St Edmunds, The Apex
Tuesday 1 December 2022
Bexhill, De La Warr Pavilion
Saturday 3 December 2022
London, Islington Assembly Hall
Sunday 4 December 2022
Oxford, O2 Academy
Thursday 8 December 2022
Northampton, Roadmender
Friday 9 December 2022
Manchester, Academy
Saturday 10 December 2022
Norwich, The Waterfront
Sunday 11 December 2022
Exeter, Phoenix
Thursday 15 December 2022
Frome, Cheese & Grain
Friday 16 December 2022
Wolverhampton, KK's Steel Mill
Saturday 17 December 2022
Nottingham, Rock City
Sunday 18 December 2022
