Sweet Announce Unlock The Rock Tour

Tour poster

Rock veterans Sweet, featuring original guitarist Andy Scott, have announced that they will be launching a UK tour this November and December.

The Unlock The Rock Blitz The Hitz Tour is expected to include performance of the band's classic hits "Ballroom Blitz," "Fox on the Run," "Blockbuster," "Hellraiser," "Little Willy," "Love Is Like Oxygen," and more, according to the announcement.

The trek is scheduled to kick off on November 24th in Newcastle at the Boiler Shop and will conclude on December 18th in Nottingham at Rock City. See the dates below:

Newcastle, Boiler Shop

Thursday 24 November 2022

Edinburgh, Queen's Hall

Friday 25 November 2022

Lytham, Lowther Pavilion Theatre

Saturday 26 November 2022

Holmfirth, Picturedrome

Sunday 27 November 2022

Bury St Edmunds, The Apex

Tuesday 1 December 2022

Bexhill, De La Warr Pavilion

Saturday 3 December 2022

London, Islington Assembly Hall

Sunday 4 December 2022

Oxford, O2 Academy

Thursday 8 December 2022

Northampton, Roadmender

Friday 9 December 2022

Manchester, Academy

Saturday 10 December 2022

Norwich, The Waterfront

Sunday 11 December 2022

Exeter, Phoenix

Thursday 15 December 2022

Frome, Cheese & Grain

Friday 16 December 2022

Wolverhampton, KK's Steel Mill

Saturday 17 December 2022

Nottingham, Rock City

Sunday 18 December 2022

