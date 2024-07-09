Koe Wetzel and Jessie Murph Take 'High Road' To Radio

(EBM) With recent releases "Sweet Dreams" and "High Road" both immediately catapulting Koe Wetzel onto the all-genre Billboard Hot 100 chart, with the publication declaring him as "one of 2024's bigger breakout artists, but certainly no rookie," he now debuts at country radio as "High Road" with Jessie Murph impacts via RECORDS Nashville, ahead of his forthcoming fifth studio album 9 Lives arriving next Friday, July 19 via Columbia Records.
Prior to its radio debut, "High Road" has already achieved remarkable streaming success with first week consumption reaching 106,000 and a total of more than 64.3 million worldwide streams to date, plus over 1.7 million views on the official lyric video and over 600,000 first-week views on the official music video, filmed at New York City's iconic Power Station Studio and directed by Michael Herrick.
The song has also made significant chart impacts, debuting at No. 3 on Spotify Top Songs Debut USA (No. 7 Global) while also peaking at No. 27 on the Billboard Hot 100, No. 10 on the Apple U.S. Top 200 Songs Chart (No. 19 worldwide), No. 17 on the Spotify Daily Top Songs U.S. Chart (No. 22 weekly) and No. 5 on the iTunes Top 200 Songs Chart.
Written by Wetzel alongside Amy Allen, Carrie Karpinen and producer Gabe Simon, "High Road" had quickly become a fan-favorite on social media even ahead of its release, with lyrics that showcase a mature level of vulnerability that defines the still hard-rocking album:
Imma let you cool down while I walk out
You ain't messing me up like the times before
I don't need a ticket to your sh*t show
Knock yourself out and hit a new low
Imma take the high road, take the high road, take the high road
"High Road" joins lead single "Damn Near Normal," title track "9 Lives (Black Cat)" and recent release "Sweet Dreams" in offering an early preview of the highly anticipated new album. Wetzel offered fans a further preview of the album's multi-faceted narrative with a special trailer introducing nine unique Koe Wetzels as MusicRow's "genre disruptor" praised by Billboard for "music that's unvarnished and unfiltered" showcased his comedic acting skills.
