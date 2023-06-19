Ten Ton Mojo Releasing Max Norman Produced EP This Month

(OMG) Ten Ton Mojo will release their new EP Rebel Heart Gypsy Soul via Curtain Call Records on June 30th. The EP was produced by Max Norman (Ozzy Osbourne, Megadeth).
onjured on the streets, on the stages and in the studios of New York City, emerges Ten Ton Mojo - the new classic rock. This is where bluesy southern soul meets the glory of rock & roll! Ten Ton Mojo is a rock band on the rise! Hailed in the press as "easily the best rock band in New York City" (The Aquarian Weekly), Ten Ton Mojo has been providing live support for Kix, The Supersuckers, Molly Hatchet, Enuff Z'nuff, Saving Abel, John 5, the late Scott Weiland and others.
This band represents the rebirth of real American rock and roll! Hip shaking rhythms and street wise guitars blend to create memorable hard rock anthems. Singer Dave Anthony says, "This band started to embrace our roots and to give back to the fans who've been wanting this...and we're always determined to do it our way".
Ten Ton Mojo has captivated a strong fan base by creating a musical energy which has yet to be experienced in the 21st century. Headlining gigs everywhere from the Viper Room in Los Angeles to Gramercy Theatre in NYC, have helped to make Ten Ton Mojo a game-changer.
