Tesla Declare 'Time To Rock!' With New Video

(hennemusic) Tesla are premiering a video for their new single, "Time To Rock!" Directed and edited by videographer Brandon Gullion, the clip was filmed at the Thunder Valley Casino Resort in the band's hometown of Sacramento CA.
"Lyrically, the song sends a message of finding escape in the music from everyday struggles of the world," says the group. "Musically, the song harbors back to the band's roots with hard driving guitar riffs and pounding half time drum grooves."
"Time To Rock!" follows last summer's "Cold Blue Steel" as the latest new music from Tesla, whose most recent studio album is 2019's "Shock." Watch the video here.
Tesla Stream New Single Time To Rock
Tesla Share 'Cold Blue Steel' Remix Lyric Video
Tesla Member Sitting Out Fall Tour
Anthrax Cancel Another Show Over Medical Concern- Dream Theater's John Petrucci Reuniting With Mike Portnoy On Expanded Tour- more
Black Sabbath's Ozzy Osbourne and Tony Iommi Reunite For Special Jam- Music Icon Olivia Newton-John Dead At 73- more
KISS 'Not Going Away' Following Farewell Tour- Motley Crue Deliver Remastered HD 'Live Wire' Video- Dethklok's Brendon Small Robbed- more
The Offspring Uninjured in Tour Vehicle Fire- Whitesnake Pull Out Of Scorpions Tour Due To David Coverdale's Health- Iron Maiden- more
Slipknot Stream New Song 'Yen'- Panic! At The Disco Reveal 'Local God'- Rolling Stones Go 4K With 'Jumpin' Jack Flash' Videos- Metallica- more
5 Star: Alan Parsons - From the New World
Hot In The City: Steve Earle- Kings of Thrash (Megadeth)- More
RockPile: Spotlight on Cleopatra Records
Green Day, Maneskin Highlight Final Day Of Lollapalooza 2022
Lollapalooza 2022 - Day Three Report
Anthrax Cancel Another Show Over Medical Concern
Dream Theater's John Petrucci Reuniting With Mike Portnoy On Expanded Tour
Dance Gavin Dance Score Top 10 Debut on Billboard 200 Chart
Joe Walsh Kicks Off The Late Show Residency
Pixies Open 'Vault Of Heaven' With New Video
Slaughter To Prevail Unleash 1984 Video
Blackie Lawless Celebrates W.A.S.P.'s Live Return
Cody Jinks Leads Lineup For Rebels & Renegades Music Festival