Tesla Declare 'Time To Rock!' With New Video

Bruce Henne | 08-09-2022

(hennemusic) Tesla are premiering a video for their new single, "Time To Rock!" Directed and edited by videographer Brandon Gullion, the clip was filmed at the Thunder Valley Casino Resort in the band's hometown of Sacramento CA.

"Lyrically, the song sends a message of finding escape in the music from everyday struggles of the world," says the group. "Musically, the song harbors back to the band's roots with hard driving guitar riffs and pounding half time drum grooves."

"Time To Rock!" follows last summer's "Cold Blue Steel" as the latest new music from Tesla, whose most recent studio album is 2019's "Shock." Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

