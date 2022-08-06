(hennemusic) Tesla are streaming audio of their new single, "Time To Rock!" The track - which the band have been playing on their current US tour - follows last summer's "Cold Blue Steel" as the latest music from the California outfit.
Tesla's most recent full studio album is 2019's "Shock", which marked the group's highest-charting US record in 25 years (since 1994's "Bust A Nut") which it reached No. 21 on the Billboard 200.
Tesla - who self-produced "Time To Rock!" - currently have US concert dates scheduled into late September. Stream the new single here.
Tesla Share 'Cold Blue Steel' Remix Lyric Video
Tesla Member Sitting Out Fall Tour
Tesla Resuming Tour Following Covid Shutdown
Whitesnake Pull Out Of Scorpions Tour Due To David Coverdale's Health- The Original Misfits To Play Special Halloween Weekend Show- more
Slipknot Stream New Song 'Yen'- Panic! At The Disco Reveal 'Local God'- Rolling Stones Go 4K With 'Jumpin' Jack Flash' Videos- Metallica- more
Sleep Signals Announce First Tour Since Major Bus Crash- Sammy Hagar, Rush Stars Lead Guest On Jeff Berlin's New Album- more
Def Leppard Share Lyric Video For Alison Krauss Collaboration- Deftones Bring Back Their Music Festival This Year- more
Mark Hoppus Addresses Blink-182 Tom DeLonge Reunion Rumor- Billy Joel and Chris Stapleton ATLive Lineup- Pink Floyd- more
RockPile: Spotlight on Cleopatra Records
Green Day, Maneskin Highlight Final Day Of Lollapalooza 2022
Lollapalooza 2022 - Day Three Report
Chuck Wright - Chuck Wright's Sheltering Sky
Whitesnake Pull Out Of Scorpions Tour Due To David Coverdale's Health
The Original Misfits To Play Special Halloween Weekend Show
Aerosmith Continue 50th Anniversary Video Series With 1989 Concert
Creedence Clearwater Revival 1970 Royal Albert Hall Concert And Film Coming
J.D. Huggins Shares 'Life I Lead' Video
Gears Are 'Good Enough' With New Video
Tesla Stream New Single Time To Rock
Singled Out: Trauma's Walk Away