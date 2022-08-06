Tesla Stream New Single Time To Rock

Single art

(hennemusic) Tesla are streaming audio of their new single, "Time To Rock!" The track - which the band have been playing on their current US tour - follows last summer's "Cold Blue Steel" as the latest music from the California outfit.

Tesla's most recent full studio album is 2019's "Shock", which marked the group's highest-charting US record in 25 years (since 1994's "Bust A Nut") which it reached No. 21 on the Billboard 200.

Tesla - who self-produced "Time To Rock!" - currently have US concert dates scheduled into late September. Stream the new single here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

