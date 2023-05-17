Tesla Detail 'Full Throttle' Live Album

(hennemusic) Tesla is sharing details about its new package, "Full Throttle Live", ahead of its release on May 26. The California band was recorded in concert last summer at the Full Throttle Saloon as part of the annual Sturgis Bike Rally.
Independently recorded, mixed and produced by guitarist Frank Hannon and bassist Brian Wheat, the new live set captures Tesla performing a variety of classic tracks alongside the 2022 single, "Time To Rock!", and a cover of the 1974 Aerosmith classic "S.O.S. (Too Bad)."
Tesla is streaming a live recording of "Miles Away" as the latest preview to "Full Throttle Live", after previously sharing "Time To Rock!" from the package.
The band launched the Time To Rock 2023 US tour in Texas in January; the series is scheduled to resume in Morton, MN on May 25 with shows booked into late August before the group returns to Las Vegas for more residency dates in the fall.
Check out the track list and stream "Miles Away" here.
