Tesla Release Miles Away Video From Full Throttle Live

Bruce Henne | 06-11-2023

(hennemusic) Tesla has released video of a performance of their 2004 track, "Miles Away", as featured on the newly-released package, "Full Throttle Live." The set captures the California band in concert last summer at the Full Throttle Saloon as part of the 2022 Sturgis Bike Rally.

Independently recorded, mixed and produced by guitarist Frank Hannon and bassist Brian Wheat, the new live set captures Tesla performing a variety of classic tracks alongside the 2022 single, "Time To Rock!", and a cover of the 1974 Aerosmith classic "S.O.S. (Too Bad)."

Tesla are currently supporting "Full Throttle Live" on a US tour that has shows booked into late August before the group returns to Las Vegas for more residency dates in the fall.

Watch the band rock "Miles Away" at Sturgis here.

