Tesla Share Cover Of 1974 Aerosmith Classic

(hennemusic) Tesla is sharing a cover of the 1974 Aerosmith classic, "S.O.S. (Too Bad)." Originally issued as the third single from Aerosmith's second album, "Get Your Wings", the Tesla studio version is featured as an extra track on the group's "Full Throttle Live" release.

The California band was recorded in concert last summer at the Full Throttle Saloon as part of the Sturgis Bike Rally. Independently recorded, mixed and produced by guitarist Frank Hannon and bassist Brian Wheat, the new live set captures Tesla performing a variety of classic tracks alongside the 2022 single, "Time To Rock!", and the Aerosmith cover.

"The year is flying by and it's almost time to begin our 2nd Residency at the House of Blues Las Vegas at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in 6 weeks," says Tesla.

Get residency details and hear the Aerosmith cover here.

Related Stories

Tesla Release Miles Away Video From Full Throttle Live

Tesla Stream 'Full Throttle Live' Album

Tesla Detail 'Full Throttle' Live Album

Tesla: The Las Vegas Residency Expanded With More Dates

More Tesla News