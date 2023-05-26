.

Tesla Stream 'Full Throttle Live' Album

Bruce Henne | 05-26-2023

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Tesla Album art
Album art

(hennemusic) Tesla is streaming its new album, "Full Throttle Live", in sync with its release on May 26. The California band was recorded in concert last summer at the Full Throttle Saloon as part of the Sturgis Bike Rally.

Independently recorded, mixed and produced by guitarist Frank Hannon and bassist Brian Wheat, the new live set captures Tesla performing a variety of classic tracks alongside the 2022 single, "Time To Rock!", and a cover of the 1974 Aerosmith classic "S.O.S. (Too Bad)."

Tesla launched the Time To Rock 2023 US tour in Texas in January, with shows booked into late August before the group returns to Las Vegas for more residency dates in the fall.

Stream the new "Full Throttle Live" album here.

Related Stories
Tesla Stream 'Full Throttle Live' Album

Tesla Detail 'Full Throttle' Live Album

Tesla: The Las Vegas Residency Expanded With More Dates

Fastest Land Animal Announce Tour Dates With Tesla

Tesla Gearing Up For Las Vegas Residency

More Tesla News

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.
advertisement
Day In Rock

Metallica Share Rare Performance Of 'I Disappear' From Paris- Def Leppard Go Behind The Scenes Of 'Drastic Symphonies' Launch- more

Foo Fighters Recruit Violet Grohl For 'Show Me How'- blessthefall 'Wake the Dead' With New Video- Depeche Mode- more

Day In Country

Lonestar Reimagine 'I'm Already There' For Memorial Day- Ian Flanigan Helps Tribute Blake Shelton On Final The Voice Episode- more

advertisement
Reviews

Caught In The Act: Winger Live 2023

Live: The Psychedelic Furs Rock Orlando

Sites and Sounds: Jacksonville Jazz Festival

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Ringo Starr & His All Starr Band

Sites and Sounds: Milwaukee Metal Fest

Latest News

Metallica Share Rare Performance Of 'I Disappear' From Paris

Def Leppard Go Behind The Scenes Of 'Drastic Symphonies' Launch

Motley Crue Stream Video Recap Of Sheffield Concert

Royal Blood Share 'Mountains At Midnight' Video To Announce New Album

Triumph Stream Video Of Full 1983 US Festival Performance

Tesla Stream 'Full Throttle Live' Album

Atreyu Announce Live Dates With Iron Maiden

Singled Out: The 6ix's PIG