Tesla Stream 'Full Throttle Live' Album

Album art

(hennemusic) Tesla is streaming its new album, "Full Throttle Live", in sync with its release on May 26. The California band was recorded in concert last summer at the Full Throttle Saloon as part of the Sturgis Bike Rally.

Independently recorded, mixed and produced by guitarist Frank Hannon and bassist Brian Wheat, the new live set captures Tesla performing a variety of classic tracks alongside the 2022 single, "Time To Rock!", and a cover of the 1974 Aerosmith classic "S.O.S. (Too Bad)."

Tesla launched the Time To Rock 2023 US tour in Texas in January, with shows booked into late August before the group returns to Las Vegas for more residency dates in the fall.

Stream the new "Full Throttle Live" album here.

Related Stories

Tesla Detail 'Full Throttle' Live Album

Tesla: The Las Vegas Residency Expanded With More Dates

Fastest Land Animal Announce Tour Dates With Tesla

Tesla Gearing Up For Las Vegas Residency

More Tesla News