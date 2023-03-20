Tesla: The Las Vegas Residency Expanded With More Dates

(OMG) Due to overwhelming demand and following a sold-out opening weekend, legendary rockers Tesla have added five additional shows to their highly-anticipated Tesla: The Las Vegas Residency at House of Blues Las Vegas at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino.
Celebrating their 36 years of entertaining rock audiences around the world, Tesla: The Las Vegas Residency will add five additional dates, beginning with Friday, Sept. 29, 2023 at 8:30 p.m.
Tesla: The Las Vegas Residency at House of Blues Las Vegas performance dates (Doors at 7:30 p.m.):
• Friday, March 17, 2023
• Saturday, March 18, 2023
• Wednesday, March 22, 2023
• Friday, March 24, 2023
• Saturday, March 25, 2023
Additional shows include:
• Friday, Sept. 29, 2023
• Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023
• Monday, Oct. 4, 2023
• Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2023
• Thursday, Oct. 7, 2023
During their exclusive residency, Tesla will touch all sides of their unique discography including the heavier edge of electric songs like "Modern Day Cowboy," "Hang Tough," and "Edison's Medicine," as well as their acoustic driven songs such as "Signs" and "Love Song" (two Top 10 Billboard charting hits).
"We are very excited to be able to perform consecutive nights residing at the same venue because we plan to dig into our catalog and change up our set lists for each show," said Frank Hannon, Tesla lead guitarist. "This will make it interesting for our loyal fans who will attend in the spectacular city of Las Vegas!"
"We, in Tesla, are very excited to be doing our very first ever residency in Las Vegas, of all places, where Elvis did his residency," said Brian Wheat, Tesla bassist. "We look forward to bringing the legacy of Tesla's music to you all!"
Tickets for Tesla: The Las Vegas Residency at House of Blues Las Vegas start at $59.50 plus applicable fees. Additional show dates will go on sale for the public Friday, March 24, 2023 at 10 a.m.
