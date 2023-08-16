TesseracT Share 'The Grey' Visualizer and Launch 'War Of Being' Game

TesseracT have released a visualizer for their new single "The Grey", and have launched immersive video game called "War Of Being". Atom Splitter shared the following details:

"The Grey" builds on signature grooves that undulate in TesseracT's sound, flanked by polyrhythmic rhythms tied together by the band's iconic melodies. It's yet another example of the multi-faceted appeal of their sound and proves that they can craft immediate and affecting tracks just as masterfully as their epic 11-minute opuses.

Regarding the track, Amos Williams says, "'The Grey' explores the story and character within The Strangeland of the same name - a character who has suppressed their own voice to the point that they have blended into the shadows, their story lost amongst the white noise of the world. Through the song, we experience their journey as they wrestle with their frustration and sorrow at how they have ended up this way.

"It's a powerful, energetic piece that pushes each member of TesseracT to a next level of musicianship and expression. And continues to shine a light upon the diversity that can be expected from War Of Being."

Alongside the release of the single is a fully functional, immersive video game titled "War Of Being." Launched on August 11, the user can enter the world of the album bridging the gap between listening and experience to create a living, breathing concept that brings you closer to the world of TesseracT than ever before.

In celebration of the early access game, the band have made a visualiser for the single which incorporates areas seen in the game alongside the track itself. The visualiser was made by Amos Williams.

