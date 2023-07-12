TesseracT Announce New Album 'War Of Being' With Title Track Video

(Atom Splitter) Five years since the release of Sonder, TesseracT have returned with their new album War Of Being, out September 15 via Kscope. The Dream has crash landed and 'ex' and 'el' awaken to find themselves in "The Strangeland," facing a foe known simply as "Fear," the two are separated and so begins the journey of War Of Being...

The album opens with the reverie shattering "Natural Disaster," followed by the pendulum swing of "Legion." That slingshots us into the herculean title track - the album's 11-minute centerpiece that undulates with precision and power. When coupled with the beguiling melodies of "The Grey," or the unshielded honesty of "Burden," the band delivers its most impassioned release to date - an album to excite and inspire. Acle Kahney, Daniel Tompkins, Amos Williams, Jay Postones, and James Monteith truly have crafted a phenomenal set of immersive, absorbing sounds.

TesseracT bassist Amos Williams states, "War Of Being has been all-encompassing for us since late 2019. After I returned home from filming

P O R T A L S, I found myself in such a deeply introspective headspace. The scale of work and reward from that project kind of set this up to be inevitable. We simply had to try and see how far we could take a concept album with TesseracT.

"Within these songs the band has given life to the themes and ideas that are personified within the characters of The Strangeland story. It's certainly been a catharsis and a way for me to explore the internal dissonance."

"War Of Being," the first single to be released from the album of the same name, is an eleven-minute visual extravaganza and provides the perfect prologue for the album's aurally and visually immersive story. Written and Directed by Found Format with second unit director Richard Oakes/Dark Fable Media (Sleep Token), the feature-length video proves that TesseracT remain not only pioneers but innovators in a movement of their own making. Be sure to wait until the very end of the clip for the next piece of the puzzle to be revealed...

