TesseracT Share 'Echoes' Visualizer

(Atom Splitter) After releasing the album of their career in the form of War Of Being, TesseracT invite fans once more to a beautiful listening experience in the form of "Echoes."

The track lands with earth shattering impact as guitar riffs collide with polyrhythmic drums, giving way to malleable bass lines, coupled with a vocal performance that is as vulnerable as it is brilliant. Gearing up for the track's climactic grand finale where aftershocks of groove reverberate throughout the listener. It's the perfect prologue in understanding the relationship between El and The Scribe.

Frontman Daniel Tompkins says, "The concept of 'Echoes' is based around one of our main characters, 'El' and 'The Scribe.' They play a major part in the concept and game as The Scribe is a splintered part of El's ego that has the ability to control destiny and rewrite the past."

He continues, "This has always been a hard-hitting song and it adds a real dynamic to the album. As a stand-alone track, it exudes feelings from the heights of euphoria but also the depths of desperation. There's a real sense of frustration and regret throughout, especially as the song climaxes with its brutal admission."

The visualiser, created by Asiel Manuel Rodriguez Espinosa (@asiel_type ) peels back yet more layers from the mysterious world of "The Strangeland." It moves from peaceful moonlit plains to firey ruins taking with it listener to another world.

Tomorrow, the band will kick off their biggest tour to date in North America, bringing listeners right into the world of "The Strangeland." This leg will span from October 5 in North Carolina right up to November 13 at the Brooklyn Bowl in Nashville, Tennessee.

TESSERACT U.S. TOUR DATES:

10/5 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground

10/6 - Charleston, SC - Music Farm

10/7 - Norfolk, VA - Norva

10/8 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live!

10/10 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues

10/11 - Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian Theatre

10/13 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza

10/14 - Boston, MA - Paradise

10/15 - Philadelphia, PA - TLA

10/17 - Montreal, QC - Corona Theatre

10/19 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall

10/20 - Grand Rapids, MI - Elevation

10/21 - St. Louis, MO - Red Flag

10/23 - Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall

10/24 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot

10/26 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox

10/27 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore

10/28 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory

10/29 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre

10/31 - San Francisco, CA - Regency Ballroom

11/1 - Los Angeles, CA - The Regent Theatre

11/3 - San Diego, CA - Observatory North Park

11/4 - Phoenix, AZ - Nile Theater

11/5 - Albuquerque, NM - Revel

11/7 - Dallas, TX - The Granada Theater

11/8 - Austin, TX - Emo's

11/9 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live

11/11 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum

11/12 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre

11/13 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl

