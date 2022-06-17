The Beach Boys Vastly Expand Sounds Of Summer For Reissue

(UMe) To kick off The Beach Boys' yearlong 60th anniversary celebration and provide the perfect summer soundtrack, Capitol Records and UMe today proudly release a newly remastered and expanded edition of the group's career-spanning greatest hits collection, Sounds Of Summer: The Very Best Of The Beach Boys.
Originally released in 2003, the album soared to No. 16 in the US and stayed on the chart for 104 weeks. Now certified 4x platinum for sales of nearly four and a half million albums, the new edition has been updated in both number of songs and sonics as it expands the original 30-track best of with 50 more of the band's most beloved songs for a total of 80 tracks that span their earliest hits to deeper fan-favorite cuts.
Boasting 26 new mixes, it includes two first-time stereo mixes, plus 24 new-and-improved stereo mixes, which in some cases feature the latest in digital stereo extraction technology, allowing for the team to separate the original mono backing tracks for the first time.
Sounds Of Summer is available in a variety of formats, including digitally, 3CD softpack, and as a Super Deluxe Edition 6LP vinyl boxed set on 180-gram black vinyl in two options - a standard set or a numbered, limited edition version featuring a rainbow foil slipcase and four collectible lithographs. Both versions boast color printed sleeves that replicate the original "Capitol Catalog" sleeves that highlight the entire Beach Boys discography, and all formats include a booklet with new liner notes and updated photos. The original 30-track version is also available in its newly remastered and upgraded form on single CD or double gatefold LP on standard weight vinyl or as a higher-end limited edition numbered version pressed on 180-gram vinyl with a tip-on jacket and a lithograph. Additionally, all 30 tracks on disc 1 of Sounds Of Summer have been mixed in immersive Dolby Atmos, joining the group's Christmas Album which was mixed in spatial audio and released this past holiday season, and continuing the initiative to present the group's catalog in the enveloping and exciting new audio format.
Watch the trailer below and stream/purchase Sounds Of Summer: The Very Best Of The Beach Boys here.
She & Him Share Video For Beach Boys Classic Darlin'
Beach Boys 60th Anniversary Campaign Kicks Off With 'Good Vibrations'
Steve Perry Sings Beach Boys Classic In Home Isolation Video 2020 In Review
Beach Boys Announce Concerts in Your Car Show
Motley Crue Replace Injured Tommy Lee At Stadium Tour Opener- Led Zeppelin, Nirvana Stars Added To Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts- more
Motley Crue, KISS Stars Part Of Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert- Ozzy Osbourne Recuperating At Home Following Surgery- more
Rush And Queen Stars Lead Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert Lineup- Ozzy Osbourne On 'Road To Recovery' Following Surgery- more
Ozzy Osbourne's Major Surgery Explained- Rolling Stones Cancel Another Show Amid Mick Jagger's Covid-19 Diagnosis- more
Classics: David Bowie's The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars
May Erlewine - Tiny Beautiful Things
Everclear - World of Noise 30th Anniversary Deluxe Edition
Motley Crue Replace Injured Tommy Lee At Stadium Tour Opener
Led Zeppelin, Nirvana And Heart Stars Added To Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts
The Dollyrots Give 'Alone Again (Naturally)' A Punk Makeover
Kurt Deimer Shares 'My Dad' Video In Time For Father's Day
Soilwork Deliver 'Nous Sommes La Guerre' Video
Eat Your Heart Out Premiere 'Down' Video
The Beach Boys Vastly Expand Sounds Of Summer For Reissue
Singled Out: Stud Count's Give Me Time