The Black Crowes Announce New North American Tour Leg

Tour poster

The Black Crowes have just announced a new North American leg of their Shake Your Money Maker tour that sees the reunited band playing the classic album in full.

The trek is set to kick off on June 9th in Fort Lauderdale, FL and will wrap up on August 27th in Miami, OK. Drivin N Cryin will be joining them for their June 19th show in Alpharetta, GA and The Trews will be along for the Canadian dates in Windsor and Toronto.



The band had this to say, "We ain't done SHAKIN' yet! BRAND NEW DATES just announced - The Black Crowes Present: Shake Your Money Maker played in its entirety, plus all the hits! Presale available [Wednesday, February 22nd] 10am local time use code SYMM2022" See the dates below:

Jun 09 - Fort Lauderdale, FL

Jun 11 - Jacksonville, FL

Jun 12 - Charleston, SC

Jun 15 - Tuscaloosa, AL

Jun 16 - Huntsville, AL

Jun 18 - Wilmington, NC

Jun 19 - Alpharetta, GA

Jun 22 - Portsmouth, VA

Jun 23 - Vienna, VA

Jun 25 - Canandaigua, NY

June 27, - Bridgeport, CT

June 29 - Lenox, MA

June 30 - Asbury Park, NJ

July 2 - Atlantic City, NJ

July 3 - Scranton, PA

July 5 - Windsor, ON**

July 6 - Toronto, ON**

July 9 - Mt. Pleasant, MI

July 11 - Prior Lake, MN

July 12 - Highland Park, IL

July 17 - Abbotsford, BC (Vancouver)

July 19 - Seattle, WA

July 21 - Bend, OR

July 22 - Reno, NV

July 24 - Santa Barbara, CA

Aug 13 - Missoula, MT

Aug 16 - Boise, ID

Aug 17 - Salt Lake City, UT

Aug 19 - Council Bluffs, IA

Aug 20 - Camdenton, MO

Aug 23 - Little Rock, AR

Aug 24 - Oklahoma City, OK

Aug 26 - Durant, OK

Aug 27 - Miami, OK

Related Stories

Trey Anastasio Band, The Black Crowes Lead Peach Music Festival Lineup

The Black Crowes Announce Super Bowl Weekend Concerts In Las Vegas

Split Second Meltdown Go Big Game Hunting With New Video

The Black Crowes Add Pair Of Las Vegas Shows To Reunion Tour

News > Black Crowes