The Black Crowes Rock Classic Tracks At Stagecoach Festival

(hennemusic) The Black Crowes performed a series of classic tracks at the Stagecoach Festival in Indio, CA on May 1, and pro-shot video from the event has surfaced online.

The band can be seen delivering "Twice As Hard" and "She Talks To Angels" as part of a 10-song set that highlighted material from their 1990 debut, "Shake Your Money Maker."

According to the Desert Sun, the appearance saw the Atlanta band join a small list of rock acts - that includes The Eagles and former Creedence Clearwater Revival frontman John Fogerty - to perform on the country music festival's Mane Stage, where they appeared before closing night headliner Luke Combs.

The event saw featured headline performances by Thomas Rett and Carrie Underwood, who was joined by Axl Rose for a pair of Guns N' Roses classics.

Watch The Black Crowes perform at Stagecoach here.

