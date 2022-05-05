The Black Crowes Rock Jimmy Kimmel Live

Video still

(hennemusic) The Black Crowes performed the classic track, "Papa Was A Rollin' Stone", on the May 3 episode of ABC-TV's Jimmy Kimmel Live, and video of the performance has been shared online.

The band's version of the tune - originally done by The Undisputed Truth and made famous by The Temptations - is featured on their newly-released covers EP, "1972."

The project also features updated versions of songs issued that same year by The Rolling Stones, T. Rex, Rod Stewart, David Bowie and Little Feat. "The year 1972 was a watershed moment, some of the greatest rock and roll songs ever made came out of that year," explains Chris Robinson. "To get our band back together in the studio, it had to be a celebration of rock and roll. This record is about love and devotion to something that makes us feel good. We hope that it makes fans around the world feel the same."

Watch the band's performance here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Related Stories

The Black Crowes Cover The Temptations Classic For New 1972 EP

Black Crowes Sued By Former Member Steve Gorman

The Black Crowes Announce New North American Tour Leg

Trey Anastasio Band, The Black Crowes Lead Peach Music Festival Lineup

News > The Black Crowes