The Black Moods Share 'Saturday Night' Video

Keavin Wiggins | 03-17-2022

The Black Moods Single art
Tempe, AZ rockers The Black Moods have released a music video for their single, "Saturday Night". The track comes from their forthcoming album, "Into The Night," due out June 3rd.

Guitarist/vocalist Josh Kennedy had this to say, "'Saturday Night' came out of one of our late-night jams. The groove had such a push to it, it felt like a Saturday night to us.

"Once we got in the studio with Johnny K. everything really fell into place and came together lyrically. Everyone usually looks forward to Saturday night, don't they?"

Watch the Jim Louvau (Jerry Cantrell, Killer Be Killed) directed video below:

