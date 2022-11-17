The Church Announce Concept Album The Hypnogogue

Album cover

The Church have announced that they will be releasing their new concept album, "The Hypnogogue", on February 24, 2023 via Communicating Vessels.

Steve Kilbey had this to say about the dystopian album set in 2054, "The Hypnogogue is the most prog rock thing we have ever done and also we've never had a concept album before.

"It is the most 'teamwork record' we have ever had. Everyone in the band is so justifiably proud of this record and everyone helped to make sure it was as good as it could be. Personally, I think it's in our top three records."

The Church have also announced their North American tour set for Spring 2023 supporting the release of The Hypnogogue. Kicking off at Los Angeles' The Belasco on March 11th.

"We are really excited to bring this complex and challenging album to the USA where we are sure it will be looked upon favorably," says Kilbey. See the dates and watch the previously released video for the new album's title track below:

Mar 11 Los Angeles, CA The Belasco

Mar 12 Solana Beach, CA Belly Up Tavern

Mar 14 San Francisco, CA Great American Music Hall

Mar 16 Portland, OR Aladdin Theater

Mar 17 Tacoma, WA Elks Temple Ballroom

Mar 21 Englewood, CO Gothic Theater

Mar 23 Minneapolis, MN Fine Line Music Hall

Mar 25 St Louis, MO Delmar Hall

Mar 26 Chicago, IL Thalia Hall

Mar 28 Kent, OH Kent Stage

Mar 29 Philadelphia, PA Theatre of Living Arts

Mar 30 New York, NY Gramercy Theater

Mar 31 Boston, MA The Sinclair

Apr 1 Hartford, CT Infinity Hall

Apr 3 Asbury Park, NJ Asbury Lanes

Apr 4 Alexandria, VA Birchmere Music Hall

Apr 5 Norfolk VA The Norva

Apr 6 Carrboro, NC Cat's Cradle

Apr 8 Pelham, TN The Caverns

Related Stories

The Church Return With New Concept Video and Single 'The Hypnogogue'

Drug Church Covers The Mighty Mighty Bosstones' 'Someday I Suppose'

Eric Church Shares Behind The Scenes Video For New Tour

Eric Church Wins CMA Entertainer Of The Year Award

The Church Music and Merch

News > The Church