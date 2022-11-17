.

The Church Announce Concept Album The Hypnogogue

Keavin Wiggins | 11-17-2022

The Church have announced that they will be releasing their new concept album, "The Hypnogogue", on February 24, 2023 via Communicating Vessels.

Steve Kilbey had this to say about the dystopian album set in 2054, "The Hypnogogue is the most prog rock thing we have ever done and also we've never had a concept album before.

"It is the most 'teamwork record' we have ever had. Everyone in the band is so justifiably proud of this record and everyone helped to make sure it was as good as it could be. Personally, I think it's in our top three records."

The Church have also announced their North American tour set for Spring 2023 supporting the release of The Hypnogogue. Kicking off at Los Angeles' The Belasco on March 11th.

"We are really excited to bring this complex and challenging album to the USA where we are sure it will be looked upon favorably," says Kilbey. See the dates and watch the previously released video for the new album's title track below:

Mar 11 Los Angeles, CA The Belasco
Mar 12 Solana Beach, CA Belly Up Tavern
Mar 14 San Francisco, CA Great American Music Hall
Mar 16 Portland, OR Aladdin Theater
Mar 17 Tacoma, WA Elks Temple Ballroom
Mar 21 Englewood, CO Gothic Theater
Mar 23 Minneapolis, MN Fine Line Music Hall
Mar 25 St Louis, MO Delmar Hall
Mar 26 Chicago, IL Thalia Hall
Mar 28 Kent, OH Kent Stage
Mar 29 Philadelphia, PA Theatre of Living Arts
Mar 30 New York, NY Gramercy Theater
Mar 31 Boston, MA The Sinclair
Apr 1 Hartford, CT Infinity Hall
Apr 3 Asbury Park, NJ Asbury Lanes
Apr 4 Alexandria, VA Birchmere Music Hall
Apr 5 Norfolk VA The Norva
Apr 6 Carrboro, NC Cat's Cradle
Apr 8 Pelham, TN The Caverns

