The Eagles' Joe Walsh Joe Walsh To Rock The Late Show

(hennemusic) The Eagles legend Joe Walsh has announced that he will perform on the Thursday, October 27 episode of CBS-TV's The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.
The guitarist - who last played a week-long residency on the program in August - will host his VetsAid 2022! concert event in Columbus, OH on November 13th.
The show at the city's Nationwide Arena will feature a James Gang reunion with guest Dave Grohl, and performances by Nine Inch Nails, The Black Keys, and The Breeders.
Following the charity event, Walsh will regroup with The Eagles for a series of late fall US shows; the band has also just announced the first dates for their 2023 Hotel California tour; get ticket info here.
Dirty Heads To Rock Joe Walsh Classic On The Today Show
Joe Walsh's VetsAid To Be Livestreamed
Joe Walsh Kicks Off The Late Show Residency
Joe Walsh To Rock The Late Show with Stephen Colbert With Residency
AC/DC's Brian Johnson Rejected Biopic Offers- George Strait And Chris Stapleton To Rock Stadiums- Red Hot Chili Peppers- Awolnation- more
Queen Release Video For Lost Freddie Mercury Song 'Face It Alone'- Guns N' Roses Stream 1992 Performance Of Double Talkin' Jive- Arctic Monkeys- more
Motley Crue and Def Leppard Announce The World Tour- Guns N' Roses Have New Stuff Coming Says Slash- Alice Cooper- Eagles- Megadeth- more
Take Me Tailgating! Try These Items for Your Outdoor Party
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Items for Autumn Travel
Sites and Sounds: Country Music Cruise
Live: The Melvins Rock Florida