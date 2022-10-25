The Eagles' Joe Walsh Joe Walsh To Rock The Late Show

(hennemusic) The Eagles legend Joe Walsh has announced that he will perform on the Thursday, October 27 episode of CBS-TV's The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

The guitarist - who last played a week-long residency on the program in August - will host his VetsAid 2022! concert event in Columbus, OH on November 13th.

The show at the city's Nationwide Arena will feature a James Gang reunion with guest Dave Grohl, and performances by Nine Inch Nails, The Black Keys, and The Breeders.

Following the charity event, Walsh will regroup with The Eagles for a series of late fall US shows; the band has also just announced the first dates for their 2023 Hotel California tour; get ticket info here.

