The Hu Announce New Album With 'Black Thunder'

The Hu have released a video for their new single "Black Thunder," to celebrate the announcement that they will be releasing their sophomore album, "Rumble Of Thunder", on September 2nd.
Gala shared had this to say, "'Black Thunder'" is the crown jewel of our second album. The music video is split into two parts and conveys the core values of men through visuals.
"Our producer Dashka chose a unique location in Mongolia to shoot the video, where we had a great time riding the horses in the vast grassland of our countryside.
"We hope that our pride in our culture shines through, as we aimed to bring viewers joy and a piece of our culture through this video."
He said of the album, "Our second album will include 'Black Thunder,' along with many new songs. We can't wait for you to listen and enjoy it as much as we enjoyed recording it." Watch the video below:
