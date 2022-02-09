The Lumineers Announce North American Brightside Tour

The Lumineers have announced that they will be launching a North American leg of their Brightside World Tour 2022 this spring in support of their new album, "Brightside".
The trek is set to kick off on May 18th in Jacksonville, FL at the Daily's Place and will wrap up on September 6th in Grand Rapids, MI at the Van Andel Arena, with more dates still to be announced.
Support will come from Caamp (May 18-June 17, September 3), Gregory Alan Isakov (July 12-August 16), Daniel Rodriguez (July 12-August 16), and James Bay (August 17-September 6).
MAY
18 - Jacksonville, FL - Daily's Place
20 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheater
21 - Charleston, SC - Credit One Stadium
24 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park
25 - Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion
27 - Canandaigua, NY - CMAC
28 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center
29 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center
JUNE
1 - Gilford, NH - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
3 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center
4 - Camden, NJ - Waterfront Music Pavilion
7 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center
8 - Maryland Heights, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
10 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre
11 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage
14 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center
15 - Burgettstown, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake
17 - Forest Hills, NY - Forest Hills Stadium
JULY
9 - Cleveland, OH - WonderStruck Music Festival
12 - Boise, ID - ExtraMile Arena
14 - Portland, OR - Moda Center
16 - Quincy, WA - The Gorge
17 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena
20 - Salt Lake City, UT - Maverik Center
22 - Denver, CO - Coors Field
24 - Las Vegas, NV - MGM Grand Garden Arena
26 - Glendale, AZ - Gila River Arena
27 - San Diego, CA - Pechanga Arena San Diego
29 - Los Angeles, CA - crypto.com Arena
AUGUST
2 - Sacramento, CA - Golden1 Center
3 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center
6 - Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome
7 - Edmonton , AB - Rogers Place
9 - Saskatoon, SK - Sasktel Centre
10 - Winnipeg, MB - Canada Life Centre
12 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center
13 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center
16 - Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center
17 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center
19 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center
20 - Austin, TX - Moody Center
26 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena
27 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center
31 - Louisville, KY - KFC Yum! Center
SEPTEMBER
1 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
3 - Chicago, IL - Wrigley Field *
6 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena
24/25 - Bridgeport, CT - Sound On Sound Music Festival
