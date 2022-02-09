The Lumineers Announce North American Brightside Tour

Brightside cover art

The Lumineers have announced that they will be launching a North American leg of their Brightside World Tour 2022 this spring in support of their new album, "Brightside".

The trek is set to kick off on May 18th in Jacksonville, FL at the Daily's Place and will wrap up on September 6th in Grand Rapids, MI at the Van Andel Arena, with more dates still to be announced.

Support will come from Caamp (May 18-June 17, September 3), Gregory Alan Isakov (July 12-August 16), Daniel Rodriguez (July 12-August 16), and James Bay (August 17-September 6).

MAY

18 - Jacksonville, FL - Daily's Place

20 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheater

21 - Charleston, SC - Credit One Stadium

24 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park

25 - Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion

27 - Canandaigua, NY - CMAC

28 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

29 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center

JUNE

1 - Gilford, NH - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

3 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center

4 - Camden, NJ - Waterfront Music Pavilion

7 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center

8 - Maryland Heights, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

10 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre

11 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

14 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center

15 - Burgettstown, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake

17 - Forest Hills, NY - Forest Hills Stadium

JULY

9 - Cleveland, OH - WonderStruck Music Festival

12 - Boise, ID - ExtraMile Arena

14 - Portland, OR - Moda Center

16 - Quincy, WA - The Gorge

17 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena

20 - Salt Lake City, UT - Maverik Center

22 - Denver, CO - Coors Field

24 - Las Vegas, NV - MGM Grand Garden Arena

26 - Glendale, AZ - Gila River Arena

27 - San Diego, CA - Pechanga Arena San Diego

29 - Los Angeles, CA - crypto.com Arena

AUGUST

2 - Sacramento, CA - Golden1 Center

3 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center

6 - Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome

7 - Edmonton , AB - Rogers Place

9 - Saskatoon, SK - Sasktel Centre

10 - Winnipeg, MB - Canada Life Centre

12 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center

13 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center

16 - Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center

17 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center

19 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center

20 - Austin, TX - Moody Center

26 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena

27 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center

31 - Louisville, KY - KFC Yum! Center

SEPTEMBER

1 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

3 - Chicago, IL - Wrigley Field *

6 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena

24/25 - Bridgeport, CT - Sound On Sound Music Festival

