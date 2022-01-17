The Lumineers Share 'Where We Are' Video

The Lumineers have released a music video for their new single "Where We Are". The track comes from their just released new album, "Brightside".
The video and song were inspired by real life event involving singer-guitarist and co-founder Wesley Schultz and his future wife. It was directed by The Lumineers Creative Director and Schultz's longtime friend Nicholas Sutton Bell and his brother Dylan Bell.
Wesley had this to say about the new album, "Hope is a risky thing."It doesn't ignore the danger, but rather it believes in the face of danger. BRIGHTSIDE is an album that hopes, even against the sadness and staggering odds." Watch the new video below:
The Lumineers And Daniel Rodriguez Share 'This is Life (Merry Christmas)'
The Lumineers Share 'Brightside' Video
The Lumineers Share First Song From New Album Ahead Of TV Performance
Kid Rock and The Lumineers Leads AXS TV's July 4th Concert Weekend
Staind's Aaron Lewis Recovering From Surgery- He Is Legend Frontman Has Been Sick For A Year- Ghost To Rock Jimmy Kimmel Live- more
Judas Priest Change Their Minds About Tour Lineup- David Coverdale Sells His Whitesnake And Deep Purple Song Catalog- more
Slash Streams 'Call Off The Dogs'- Eddie Vedder Shares New Song- Scorpions Counter Rock Is Dead With 'Rock Believer'- more
Unseen Rolling Stones Altamont Concert Footage Discovered- Nirvana Nevermind Cover Baby Files Amended Lawsuit Against Band- more
Get To Know... Get to Know: Loveland Duren Explain 'The Memphis Thing'
Caught In The Act: Nita Strauss Live In Chicago
Caught In The Act: Bret Michaels' Christmas Show
Travis - The Invisible Band (Deluxe Edition)