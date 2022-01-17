The Lumineers Share 'Where We Are' Video

Brightside album cover art

The Lumineers have released a music video for their new single "Where We Are". The track comes from their just released new album, "Brightside".

The video and song were inspired by real life event involving singer-guitarist and co-founder Wesley Schultz and his future wife. It was directed by The Lumineers Creative Director and Schultz's longtime friend Nicholas Sutton Bell and his brother Dylan Bell.

Wesley had this to say about the new album, "Hope is a risky thing."It doesn't ignore the danger, but rather it believes in the face of danger. BRIGHTSIDE is an album that hopes, even against the sadness and staggering odds." Watch the new video below:

