The Melvins Announce The Five Legged Tour

The Melvins will continue to be busy on the road this year with the announcement that they will be launching their The Five Legged Tour this fall, following their The Electric Roach Tour this summer.
The new trek will feature support from We Are The Asteroid and is set to kick off on September 5th in San Francisco and will wrap up with the very special The Halloween Freakout event in Los Angeles on October 29th.
Frontman Buzz Osborne had this to say, "Nationwide once again! Nothing like touring the USA in the fall. Everyone's a winner!" See the new dates, along with the previously announced Electric Roach stops below:
"The Electric Roach Tour" dates:
June 14 San Diego, CA Casbah
June 15 Long Beach, CA Alex's Bar
June 16 Pioneertown, CA Pappy & Harriet's
June 18 Tucson, AZ Club Congress
June 21 New Orleans, LA One Eyed Jack's
June 22 Birmingham, AL Saturn
June 23 Knoxville, TN Bijou Theatre
June 24 Carrboro, NC Cat's Cradle
June 25 Richmond, VA The Broadberry
June 27 Hamden, CT Space Ballroom
June 28 Providence, RI Fete Music Hall
June 29 Syracuse, NY The Westcott Theatre
July 1 Bethlehem, PA Musikfest Café at the ArtsQuest Center
July 2 Huntington, WV The Loud
July 3 Detroit, MI El Club
July 5 Madison, WI High Noon Saloon
July 6 Davenport, IA Racoon Motel
July 7 Des Moines, IA Wooly's
July 8 Minneapolis, MN Grumpy's
July 9 Fargo, ND The Hall at Fargo Brewing Company
July 10 Sioux Falls, SD Icon Lounge
July 12 Salt Lake City, UT The Metro Music Hall
July 14 Bozeman, MT The ELM
July 15 Spokane, WA Knitting Factory
July 16 Portland, OR Hawthorne Theatre
July 17 Eugene, OR Sessions Music Hall
July 19 Roseville, CA Goldfield Trading Post
July 20 Berkeley, CA Cornerstone Berkeley
"The Five Legged Tour" dates:
September 5 San Francisco, CA Great American Music Hall
September 6 San Jose, CA The Ritz
September 7 Bakersfield, CA Temblor Brewing Company
September 8 Petaluma, CA Mystic Theatre
September 9 Felton, CA Felton Music Hall
September 10 Fresno, CA Strummer's
September 12 Las Vegas, NV Backstage Bar & Billiards
September 13 Flagstaff, AZ Yucca North
September 14 Santa Fe, NM The Bridge at Santa Fe Brewing Company
September 16 Boulder, CO Fox Theatre
September 17 Ft. Collins, CO Aggie Theatre
September 19 Omaha, NE The Waiting Room
September 20 Kansas City, KS recordBar
September 21 St. Louis, MO Old Rock House
September 22 Louisville, KY Headliners Music Hall
September 23 Indianapolis, IN The Vogue Theatre
September 24 Grand Rapids, MI The Pyramid Scheme
September 26 Columbus, OH A&R Music Bar
September 27 Lancaster, PA Tellus360
September 29 New York, NY Irving Plaza
September 30 Asbury Park, NJ The Stone Pony
October 1 Washington, DC Black Cat
October 3 Raleigh, NC The Pour House Music Hall
October 4 Charlotte, NC Visulite Theatre
October 5 Greenville, SC The Radio Room
October 6 Savannah, GA District Live
October 7 Athens, GA 40 Watt Club
October 9 Jacksonville, FL Jack Rabbits
October 10 Gainesville, FL High Dive
October 11 Orlando, FL The Social
October 12 Ft. Lauderdale, FL Culture Room
October 13 Tampa, FL Orpheum Theater
October 15 Pensacola, FL Vinyl Music Hall
October 16 Baton Rouge, LA Chelsea's Live
October 17 Jackson, MS Duling Hall
October 18 Memphis, TN Growlers
October 19 Little Rock, AR Revolution! Music Room
October 21 Tulsa, OK Cain's Ballroom
October 22 Oklahoma City, OK Beer City Music Hall
October 23 Denton, TX Rubber Gloves
October 25 El Paso, TX Lowbrow Palace
October 28 Palm Springs, CA The Alibi
October 29 Los Angeles, CA The Halloween Freakout
