The Melvins Recruit Taipei Houston For California Tour Dates

Tour poster

The Melvins have added Taipei Houston to the line-up on all six of the upcoming California stops of their Five Legged Tour that will feature We Are The Asteroid on all dates.

The new run of dates, The Melvins third tour of this year, will be kicking off on Septeber 5th in San Francisco, with Taipei Houston joining them on that date, as well as the stops in San Jose, Bakersfield, Petaluma, Felton, and Fresno.



"We're very excited to have Taipei Houston added to the California portion of our upcoming Five Legged Tour," says Buzz Osborne of the sibling duo of Myles and Layne Ulrich. "I think they're a great band and I'm looking forward to watching them play. Everyone please show up early!"

September 5 San Francisco, CA Great American Music Hall

September 6 San Jose, CA The Ritz

September 7 Bakersfield, CA Temblor Brewing Company

September 8 Petaluma, CA Mystic Theatre

September 9 Felton, CA Felton Music Hall

September 10 Fresno, CA Strummer's

September 12 Las Vegas, NV Backstage Bar & Billiards

September 13 Flagstaff, AZ Yucca North

September 14 Santa Fe, NM The Bridge at Santa Fe Brewing Company

September 16 Boulder, CO Fox Theatre

September 17 Ft. Collins, CO Aggie Theatre

September 19 Omaha, NE The Waiting Room

September 20 Kansas City, KS recordBar

September 21 St. Louis, MO Old Rock House

September 22 Louisville, KY Headliners Music Hall

September 23 Indianapolis, IN The Vogue Theatre

September 24 Grand Rapids, MI The Pyramid Scheme

September 25 Cleveland, OH Grog Shop

September 26 Columbus, OH A&R Music Bar

September 27 Lancaster, PA Tellus360

September 29 New York, NY Irving Plaza

September 30 Asbury Park, NJ The Stone Pony

October 1 Washington, DC Black Cat

October 3 Raleigh, NC The Pour House Music Hall

October 4 Charlotte, NC Visulite Theatre

October 5 Greenville, SC The Radio Room

October 6 Savannah, GA District Live

October 7 Athens, GA 40 Watt Club

October 9 Jacksonville, FL Jack Rabbits

October 10 Gainesville, FL High Dive

October 11 Orlando, FL The Social

October 12 Ft. Lauderdale, FL Culture Room

October 13 Tampa, FL Orpheum Theater

October 15 Pensacola, FL Vinyl Music Hall

October 16 Baton Rouge, LA Chelsea's Live

October 17 Jackson, MS Duling Hall

October 18 Memphis, TN Growlers

October 19 Little Rock, AR Revolution! Music Room

October 21 Tulsa, OK Cain's Ballroom

October 22 Oklahoma City, OK Beer City Music Hall

October 23 Denton, TX Rubber Gloves

October 25 El Paso, TX Lowbrow Palace

October 28 Palm Springs, CA The Alibi

October 29 Los Angeles, CA The Halloween Freakout

