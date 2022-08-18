The Melvins Recruit Taipei Houston For California Tour Dates

The Melvins have added Taipei Houston to the line-up on all six of the upcoming California stops of their Five Legged Tour that will feature We Are The Asteroid on all dates.
The new run of dates, The Melvins third tour of this year, will be kicking off on Septeber 5th in San Francisco, with Taipei Houston joining them on that date, as well as the stops in San Jose, Bakersfield, Petaluma, Felton, and Fresno.
"We're very excited to have Taipei Houston added to the California portion of our upcoming Five Legged Tour," says Buzz Osborne of the sibling duo of Myles and Layne Ulrich. "I think they're a great band and I'm looking forward to watching them play. Everyone please show up early!"
September 5 San Francisco, CA Great American Music Hall
September 6 San Jose, CA The Ritz
September 7 Bakersfield, CA Temblor Brewing Company
September 8 Petaluma, CA Mystic Theatre
September 9 Felton, CA Felton Music Hall
September 10 Fresno, CA Strummer's
September 12 Las Vegas, NV Backstage Bar & Billiards
September 13 Flagstaff, AZ Yucca North
September 14 Santa Fe, NM The Bridge at Santa Fe Brewing Company
September 16 Boulder, CO Fox Theatre
September 17 Ft. Collins, CO Aggie Theatre
September 19 Omaha, NE The Waiting Room
September 20 Kansas City, KS recordBar
September 21 St. Louis, MO Old Rock House
September 22 Louisville, KY Headliners Music Hall
September 23 Indianapolis, IN The Vogue Theatre
September 24 Grand Rapids, MI The Pyramid Scheme
September 25 Cleveland, OH Grog Shop
September 26 Columbus, OH A&R Music Bar
September 27 Lancaster, PA Tellus360
September 29 New York, NY Irving Plaza
September 30 Asbury Park, NJ The Stone Pony
October 1 Washington, DC Black Cat
October 3 Raleigh, NC The Pour House Music Hall
October 4 Charlotte, NC Visulite Theatre
October 5 Greenville, SC The Radio Room
October 6 Savannah, GA District Live
October 7 Athens, GA 40 Watt Club
October 9 Jacksonville, FL Jack Rabbits
October 10 Gainesville, FL High Dive
October 11 Orlando, FL The Social
October 12 Ft. Lauderdale, FL Culture Room
October 13 Tampa, FL Orpheum Theater
October 15 Pensacola, FL Vinyl Music Hall
October 16 Baton Rouge, LA Chelsea's Live
October 17 Jackson, MS Duling Hall
October 18 Memphis, TN Growlers
October 19 Little Rock, AR Revolution! Music Room
October 21 Tulsa, OK Cain's Ballroom
October 22 Oklahoma City, OK Beer City Music Hall
October 23 Denton, TX Rubber Gloves
October 25 El Paso, TX Lowbrow Palace
October 28 Palm Springs, CA The Alibi
October 29 Los Angeles, CA The Halloween Freakout
