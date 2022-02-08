The Night Flight Orchestra Announce Aeromantic Experience Tour

The Night Flight Orchestra have announced that they will be returning to the road this spring to launch their Aeromantic Experience Tour of Europe.
The tour is set to launch on May 21st in Nordhorn, Germany at the Alte Weberei and will run until June 10th where it will wrap up in Budapest at Barba Negra.
They had this to say, "The time has finally come to get these wings on the road. It's been a long time coming and after releasing two epic records during these weird times, we know that we're ready to take back what we've been missing. It's gonna be a celebration that you won't forget.
" So let down your hair, get your dancing shoes on and set your spirit free. Get your tickets now, we will see you soon! Sincerely, The NFO" See the dates below:
21.05.22 DE-Nordhorn, Alte Weberei
22.05.22 DE-Hamburg, Markthalle
24.05.22 UK-London, Powerhaus
25.05.22 NL-Tilburg, O13
26.05.22 FR-Paris, Backstage by the mill
27.05.22 DE-Saarbrücken, Garage
29.05.22 CH-Pratteln, Z7
30.05.22 DE-Munich, Backstage
31.05.22 CH-Bern, Bierhuebeli
02.06.22 DE-Stuttgart, Im Wizemann Club
07.06.22 PL-Krakow, Hype Park
08.06.22 PL-Warsaw, Hydrzagadka
10.06.22 HU-Budapest, Barba Negra
The Night Flight Orchestra Announce New Album 'Aeromantic II'
Night Flight Orchestra Deliver 'Paper Moon' Video
The Night Flight Orchestra Release 'Impossibile' Video
The Night Flight Orchestra Release 'Divinyls' Video
Foo Fighters To Stream Live Concert After Super Bowl- The Who North American Tour- Mastodon and Opeth Tour- more
Eddie Vedder Slams Motley Crue And Nikki Sixx Responds- Judas Priest Share Glenn Tipton Bloodstock Jam Video- more
Former W.A.S.P. Guitarist Chris Holmes Diagnosed With Cancer- Eddie Van Halen Tribute Cover Released By South Of Eden- more
Red Hot Chili Peppers Share Black Summer Video- Dave Grohl Recruited By Liam Gallagher For New Song- Halestorm- more
Hot In The City: Allman Family Revival- Bruce Dickinson- Buddy Guy- More
Sites and Sounds: Kraken Music Fest
Live: Paris Chansons Live In Phoenix
Caught In The Act: Samantha Fish Live In IL
Road Trip: Daytona Beach - Beyond the Sand, Part 1