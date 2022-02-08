The Night Flight Orchestra Announce Aeromantic Experience Tour

The Night Flight Orchestra have announced that they will be returning to the road this spring to launch their Aeromantic Experience Tour of Europe.

The tour is set to launch on May 21st in Nordhorn, Germany at the Alte Weberei and will run until June 10th where it will wrap up in Budapest at Barba Negra.

They had this to say, "The time has finally come to get these wings on the road. It's been a long time coming and after releasing two epic records during these weird times, we know that we're ready to take back what we've been missing. It's gonna be a celebration that you won't forget.

" So let down your hair, get your dancing shoes on and set your spirit free. Get your tickets now, we will see you soon! Sincerely, The NFO" See the dates below:

21.05.22 DE-Nordhorn, Alte Weberei

22.05.22 DE-Hamburg, Markthalle

24.05.22 UK-London, Powerhaus

25.05.22 NL-Tilburg, O13

26.05.22 FR-Paris, Backstage by the mill

27.05.22 DE-Saarbrücken, Garage

29.05.22 CH-Pratteln, Z7

30.05.22 DE-Munich, Backstage

31.05.22 CH-Bern, Bierhuebeli

02.06.22 DE-Stuttgart, Im Wizemann Club

07.06.22 PL-Krakow, Hype Park

08.06.22 PL-Warsaw, Hydrzagadka

10.06.22 HU-Budapest, Barba Negra

