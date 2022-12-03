The Obsessed Ink Deal For New Album

Band photo courtesy Purple Sage

Doom metal veterans The Obsessed have announced that they have inked a deal with Ripple Music who will released the band's fifth studio album next year.

The band had this to say about inking the new deal, "The Obsessed are really happy to be signing with Ripple Music and joining the great bands on their roster.

"We have already begun recording and we're looking to be finished in January. Thanks to Todd and everyone at Ripple for this opportunity and we look forward to working with them on this release."

Ripple Music founder Todd Severin added: "Having had the honor of working with the legendary Wino on his solo album, you can only imagine how thrilled I was when he came to me with the idea of a new album by The Obsessed.

"The band are doom legends, having contributed mightily to the doom template that we all love today. Can't wait to unleash this album upon the world."

