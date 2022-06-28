The Rolling Stones Debut 'She's A Rainbow' In London

(hennemusic) The Rolling Stones performed the 2022 debut of their classic 1967 single, "She's A Rainbow", during a June 25 show in London's Hyde Park and fan filmed video of the performance has been shared online.

The track from "Their Satanic Majesties Request" appeared during the first of two nights at the iconic venue as part of the band's 60th anniversary tour.

The event marked the fifth concert of the series - which opened in Madrid, Spain on June 1 and saw a June 13 concert in Amsterdam, The Netherlands postponed and a Bern, Switzerland show cancelled after Mick Jagger tested positive for COVID-19 while on the road.

The Stones will next perform a second show in Hyde Park on July 3 as part of the 2022 British Summer Time concert series. Watch video from the London show here.

