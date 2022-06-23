(hennemusic) The Rolling Stones debuted a pair of classic tracks from their 1971 album, "Sticky Fingers", during a June 21 concert in Milan, Italy, and video of the jams have been shared online.
The band performed "Dead Flowers" and "Wild Horses" for the first time during their 60th anniversary European tour, as they returned to action after missing two events following a positive COVID-19 test by Mick Jagger just hours before a June 13 concert in Amsterdam, The Netherlands.
Earlier this week, the group rescheduled the Amsterdam show and advised fans they had to cancel plans to appear in Bern, Switzerland due to scheduling issues.
"Thank you Milan, you were such a fun audience!," shared Jagger on social media. " Next stop London!" Watch video of the Milan performances here.
The Rolling Stones Update 60th Anniversary Tour Schedule
Rolling Stones Cancel Another Show Amid Mick Jagger's Covid-19 Diagnosis
Rolling Stones' Mick Jagger Tests Positive For Covid-19
The Rolling Stones Pay Tribute To The Beatles In Liverpool
Megadeth Chronicle Vic Rattlehead With 'We'll Be Back' Short Film- Guns N' Roses- Rolling Stones- Bruce Springsteen- more
Guns N' Roses Perform Chinese Democracy Rarity For First Time In A Decade- Roger Waters Rocks Pink Floyd Classics On The Late Show- more
The Mars Volta Share First New Music In A Decade- Judas Priest Tap Queensryche For North American Tour- Megadeth- more
Pink Floyd's Roger Waters To Rock Late Night TV- Rolling Stones Update Tour Schedule- Motorhead Legend Lemmy- more
Road Trip: Daytona Beach - Beyond the Sand - Part 2
Hot In The City: Early Summer Concerts in Arizona
Classics: David Bowie's The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars
May Erlewine - Tiny Beautiful Things
The Rolling Stones Debut Sticky Fingers Classics In Milan
Guns N' Roses Rock Soundgarden Classic In Warsaw
I Prevail Announce North American Headline Tour
Queensryche Premiere 'In Extremis' Video
Crown The Empire Reveal All-Star 'Johnny's Revenge' Reimagining
Singled Out: Futuristic's Gucci
Megadeth Chronicle Vic Rattlehead With 'We'll Be Back' Short Film
Guns N' Roses Photo Exhibit Set For Appetite For Destruction Anniversary