.

The Rolling Stones Stream Live At The El Mocambo 1977 Album

Bruce Henne | 05-16-2022

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

The Rolling Stones Stream Live At The El Mocambo 1977 Album
Cover art

(hennemusic) The Rolling Stones are streaming audio of their newly-released package, "Live At The El Mocambo 1977." The project presents the first official appearance of the group's two famous secret concerts at the 300-capacity venue in Toronto, ON.

A radio contest was organized in which the prize was tickets to see Canadian rock heroes April Wine at the club, supported by an unknown band called the Cockroaches; as it turned out, April Wine were themselves the opening act as the Stones took the stage.

"Live At The El Mocambo 1977" features the Stones' full set from the March 5 show, plus three bonus tracks from the March 4 gig, newly mixed by Bob Clearmountain. Only four of the performances found their way onto the "Love You Live" album that followed in September 1977, which was dominated by tracks captured on the band's 1975 and '76 tours, with the full set having never been heard before.

"We're up on stage at the El Mocambo and we never felt better," recalls Keith Richards. "I mean, we sounded great." Read more and stream the live album here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Related Stories
The Rolling Stones Stream Live At The El Mocambo 1977 Album

Limited Edition Rolling Stones Singled Box Set Coming

Rolling Stones Share Previously Unreleased 1977 Recordings

Rolling Stones Share 2003 Madison Square Garden 'Don't Stop' Performance

Rolling Stones Preview Licked Live In NYC

News > Rolling Stones

advertisement
Day In Rock

Scorpions Delay Tour Kick Off Due To Injury- Sunny Day Real Estate Reunion Tour- Bring Me The Horizon Tour- more

K.K. Downing Will Attend Judas Priest Rock Hall Induction- Iron Maiden Legend Paul Di'Anno Returns- Slipknot's Corey Taylor- more

Guns N' Roses, Sex Pistols, Duran Duran Supergroup Album Being Reissued- Smash Mouth's 'All Star' Reimagined By Owl City- more

Five Finger Death Punch Deliver IOU With New Album Announcement- Iron Maiden Team With Arch Enemy For Legacy Of The Beast- more

advertisement
Reviews

John Waite - Anything

Bruce Cockburn Celebrates 50 Years with Hits Album and Tour

5 Star: Five Star - Ann Wilson - Fierce Bliss

The String Cheese Incident - Into the Blue

Caught In The Act: Journey And Toto Rock Chicago

Latest News

Scorpions Delay Tour Kick Off Due To Injury

Bring Me The Horizon Plot North American Tour

Eternal Frequency Continue Video Trilogy With A.I.

Peach Pit Announce U.S. Fall Tour

Massive 50CD Al Stewart 'The Admiralty Lights' Box Set Coming

Sunny Day Real Estate Announce North American Reunion Tour

Carrie Underwood Launching Denim & Rhinestones Arena Tour

The Rolling Stones Stream Live At The El Mocambo 1977 Album