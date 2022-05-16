The Rolling Stones Stream Live At The El Mocambo 1977 Album

(hennemusic) The Rolling Stones are streaming audio of their newly-released package, "Live At The El Mocambo 1977." The project presents the first official appearance of the group's two famous secret concerts at the 300-capacity venue in Toronto, ON.

A radio contest was organized in which the prize was tickets to see Canadian rock heroes April Wine at the club, supported by an unknown band called the Cockroaches; as it turned out, April Wine were themselves the opening act as the Stones took the stage.

"Live At The El Mocambo 1977" features the Stones' full set from the March 5 show, plus three bonus tracks from the March 4 gig, newly mixed by Bob Clearmountain. Only four of the performances found their way onto the "Love You Live" album that followed in September 1977, which was dominated by tracks captured on the band's 1975 and '76 tours, with the full set having never been heard before.

"We're up on stage at the El Mocambo and we never felt better," recalls Keith Richards. "I mean, we sounded great." Read more and stream the live album here.

