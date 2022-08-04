.

The Rolling Stones Wrap Up 60th Anniversary Tour

Bruce Henne | 08-04-2022

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Rolling Stones Video still
Video still

(hennemusic) The Rolling Stones wrapped up their 60th anniversary European tour in Berlin, Germany on August 3rd and some fan filmed video footage has been shared online from the show.

The event saw the 2022 debut of the 1976 track, "Fool To Cry", and the "Exile On Main St." classic, "All Down The Line', during the final show of the series; the group have played a selection of fan favorites from the 1972 album during the tour, including "Sweet Virginia", "Rocks Off", "Happy" and "Tumbling Dice."

"Thank you for an amazing end to this tour Berlin!," shared the band on social media. "We've had an incredible time celebrating Sixty years of the Stones across Europe this summer! Thank you to you all!"

The two-month European trek - which opened in Madrid, Spain on June 1 - hit a snag early on when a positive COVID-19 test by Mick Jagger postponed a June 13 appearance in Amsterdam and a June 17 date in Bern, Switzerland, with the former show being rescheduled and the latter ultimately cancelled due to scheduling issues.

Watch video from closing night in Berlin here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Related Stories


The Rolling Stones Wrap Up 60th Anniversary Tour

The Rolling Stones Debut Bridges To Babylon Track In Sweden

Rolling Stones Joined By Ukrainian Choir In Vienna

Rolling Stones Debut 1971 Classic In Brussels

Rolling Stones Perform Exile On Main St. Rarity In Amsterdam

Rolling Stones Music and Merch

News > Rolling Stones

advertisement
Day In Rock

Sleep Signals Announce First Tour Since Major Bus Crash- Sammy Hagar, Rush Stars Lead Guest On Jeff Berlin's New Album- more

Def Leppard Share Lyric Video For Alison Krauss Collaboration- Deftones Bring Back Their Music Festival This Year- more

Mark Hoppus Addresses Blink-182 Tom DeLonge Reunion Rumor- Billy Joel and Chris Stapleton ATLive Lineup- Pink Floyd- more

Metallica Share Backstage Video With Stranger Things Star- Joe Walsh Recruits NIN, Dave Grohl For VetsAid 2022- more

Bullet For My Valentine Stream New Song 'No More Tears To Cry'- Tarja's Outlanders Recruit Megadeth Icon Marty Friedman For New Song- more

advertisement
Reviews

Green Day, Maneskin Highlight Final Day Of Lollapalooza 2022

Lollapalooza 2022 - Day Three Report

Lollapalooza 2022 - Day Two

Chuck Wright - Chuck Wright's Sheltering Sky

Metallica Tops Lollapalooza 2022 Day One

Latest News

Sleep Signals Announce First Tour Since Major Bus Crash

Sammy Hagar, Rush Stars Lead Guest On Jeff Berlin's New Album

The Rolling Stones Wrap Up 60th Anniversary Tour

Def Leppard's Joe Elliott and Phil Collen Celebrate Hysteria 35th Anniversary

Tommy Emmanuel and Mike Dawes Share Field of Gold Video

Walker Hayes Enjoying Career High With 'Y'all Life'

Bourbon House Resonate With New Video

SiM Returning To U.S. For First Single In Six Years