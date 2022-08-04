The Rolling Stones Wrap Up 60th Anniversary Tour

Video still

(hennemusic) The Rolling Stones wrapped up their 60th anniversary European tour in Berlin, Germany on August 3rd and some fan filmed video footage has been shared online from the show.

The event saw the 2022 debut of the 1976 track, "Fool To Cry", and the "Exile On Main St." classic, "All Down The Line', during the final show of the series; the group have played a selection of fan favorites from the 1972 album during the tour, including "Sweet Virginia", "Rocks Off", "Happy" and "Tumbling Dice."

"Thank you for an amazing end to this tour Berlin!," shared the band on social media. "We've had an incredible time celebrating Sixty years of the Stones across Europe this summer! Thank you to you all!"

The two-month European trek - which opened in Madrid, Spain on June 1 - hit a snag early on when a positive COVID-19 test by Mick Jagger postponed a June 13 appearance in Amsterdam and a June 17 date in Bern, Switzerland, with the former show being rescheduled and the latter ultimately cancelled due to scheduling issues.

Watch video from closing night in Berlin here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

