The Smashing Pumpkins Share First Song From 33 Track Rock Opera

(High Rise) The Smashing Pumpkins have shared a brand new single called "Beguiled" to celebrate the announcement that they will be releasing a three part rock opera album entitled "ATUM" (pronounced Autumn), next April.
ATUM will feature 33-tracks --with each track to be revealed chronologically each week on Billy Corgan's brand-new iHeartRadio podcast "Thirty-Three with William Patrick Corgan"-- and is the sequel to 1995's Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness and 2000's Machina/Machine of God.
ATUM was written and produced by Corgan over the past 4 years. Each act of eleven songs will come out every eleven weeks on digital streaming platforms to coincide with the podcast.
Act 1 on November 15, 2022. Act 2 on January 31, 2023. Act 3 along with a special edition boxset featuring all 33 album tracks plus 10 additional unreleased songs, will be released on April 21, 2023.
The first two episodes of Corgan's new podcast are available now via https://smashingpumpkins.com where fans can hear two never-before released tracks, taken from The Smashing Pumpkins' forthcoming album.
The first episode's guest is David Bowie's esteemed long-time pianist Mike Garson. More guests to be revealed soon. Each episode of Thirty-Three with William Patrick Corgan will debut a new, yet to be released song until the official release of ATUM in 2023.
This week, tracks Atum and Butterfly Suite were shared alongside a deeper break down, from Corgan himself, on their forthcoming 33-track musical concept album. The podcast also dives into Pumpkins history and features a classic song in each episode.
Thirty-Three with William Patrick Corgan is distributed by iHeartPodcasts and available on iHeartRadio and everywhere podcasts are heard.
