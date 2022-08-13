The Summer Set Deliver 'Hard Candy'

The Summer Set have released a new single called "Hard Candy". The track was cowritten by Nick Furlong (Avicii, 5 Seconds Of Summer, Blink-182), and comes from their forthcoming album, "Blossom".
Frontman Brian Logan Dales had this to say, "There was a period of my life living in LA where I was really addicted to a lifestyle full of things that felt good in the moment but were really bad for me.
"There were many late nights filled with reckless habits that would end with a drunken phone call to the same person- ultimately crawling back to their bed.
"This is a song about those nights, and how awful they would feel the morning after- even though time and time again I would keep coming back for more."
The new album is part one of a two-part release and is set to hit stores on September 9th. Brian said of the record, "By definition, Blossom means 'to mature or develop in a promising or healthy way.' So, that's what we did.
"We had to go our separate ways as a band for a few years so we could all bloom into the people we've become today. This is an album about growth and togetherness. About letting go of the past and looking forward to the future." Stream the song below:
