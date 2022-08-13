.

The Summer Set Deliver 'Hard Candy'

Keavin Wiggins | 08-13-2022

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

The Summer Set Album cover art
Album cover art

The Summer Set have released a new single called "Hard Candy". The track was cowritten by Nick Furlong (Avicii, 5 Seconds Of Summer, Blink-182), and comes from their forthcoming album, "Blossom".

Frontman Brian Logan Dales had this to say, "There was a period of my life living in LA where I was really addicted to a lifestyle full of things that felt good in the moment but were really bad for me.

"There were many late nights filled with reckless habits that would end with a drunken phone call to the same person- ultimately crawling back to their bed.

"This is a song about those nights, and how awful they would feel the morning after- even though time and time again I would keep coming back for more."

The new album is part one of a two-part release and is set to hit stores on September 9th. Brian said of the record, "By definition, Blossom means 'to mature or develop in a promising or healthy way.' So, that's what we did.

"We had to go our separate ways as a band for a few years so we could all bloom into the people we've become today. This is an album about growth and togetherness. About letting go of the past and looking forward to the future." Stream the song below:

Related Stories


The Summer Set Deliver 'Hard Candy'

The Summer Set Music and Merch

News > The Summer Set

advertisement
Day In Rock

Megadeth 'Soldier On!' With New Single- Def Leppard Launch Second Leg Of Stadium Tour With Motley Crue- Nothing More- more

Rush's Geddy Lee And Alex Lifeson Reunite At South Park Concert- 25 Foot Ozzy Osbourne Goes On Tour- Rage Against The Machine Cancel Dates- more

Blink-182's Travis Barker Returns to Stage Against Doctor's Orders- We Came As Romans Replace Crown The Empire on Trinity Of Terror Tour- more

Anthrax Cancel Another Show Over Medical Concern- Dream Theater's John Petrucci Reuniting With Mike Portnoy On Expanded Tour- more

Black Sabbath's Ozzy Osbourne and Tony Iommi Reunite For Special Jam- Music Icon Olivia Newton-John Dead At 73- more

advertisement
Reviews

Caught In The Act: I Love The 90's Tour

5 Star: Alan Parsons - From the New World

Hot In The City: Steve Earle- Kings of Thrash (Megadeth)- More

RockPile: Spotlight on Cleopatra Records

Green Day, Maneskin Highlight Final Day Of Lollapalooza 2022

Latest News

Young the Giant Share Act II: Exile And The Walk Home Video

New Years Day 'Hurts Like Hell' With New Video

Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown Share 'Ain't None Watered Down'

The Stone Foxes Share New Single Man's Red Fire and Announce Album

Chelsea Grin Share First Song From New Double Album

Nothing More Deliver 'You Don't Known What Loves Means' Video

Walker Hayes Celebrates New Platinum and Gold Honors

Death Cab for Cutie Release New Song Foxglove Through The Clearcut