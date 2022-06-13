The Sweet Things Share 'Ain't Got Enough Room (In My Heart)' Video

Album cover art

(SRO) New York rockers The Sweet Things have released a new music video for their track "Ain't Got Enough Room (In My Heart)." The song comes from their recently released sophomore album, "Brown Leather".

The video was filmed at a motel and various locations in Montauk, NY and directed by The Sweet Things' founding member, lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist Dave Tierney with actress and film director Scarlett Thiele.

Its concept was inspired by the Rolling Stones song, "Memory Motel," which makes a short cameo in the video itself. Watch the results below:

