New York rockers The Sweet Things have shared a brand new single called "Ya Know I Don't Mind", and an accompanying music video for the track.
The band once again recruited Video Rahim (Mastodon, Blackberry Smoke) to direct the video, which is a sequel to their last video for the song "Brown Leather", which is the title track to their forthcoming album (out June 3rd).
Dave Tierney had this to saya botu the new clip, which was also filmed at Chip's Bar and Grill in Winder, GA, "If our music video for the song 'Brown Leather' is the aspirational dream world we want to live in, this music video for 'Ya Know I Don't Mind' is the sobering dose of reality you sometimes get when you wake up." Watch the video below:
The Sweet Things Share Action-Packed 'Brown Leather' Video
Singled Out: Lorne Behrman's When I Hit The Floor 2021 In Review
Sammy Hagar Tributes Taylor Hawkins With Live Foo Fighter Cover- Jack Shares Ozzy Osbourne Covid-19 Update- Awolnation- more
Axl Rose Does Surprise Performance With Carrie Underwood- Motley Crue and Def Leppard Rotating Stadium Tour Headline Spot- more
Slash Announces Limited Edition Double RSD Live Album- Dolly Parton Will 'Accept Gracefully' Rock Hall Induction-Def Leppard- more
Rush Top Multiple Charts- Ozzy Osbourne Tests Positive For COVID-19- Eddie Van Halen Rivalry Leads Randy Rhoads Doc Preview- more
Still at Work: Men at Work's Colin Hay on Tour Behind New Solo Album
Caught In The Act: Candlebox Unplugged In Chicago
Caravan of Pain: The True Story of the Tattoo the Earth Tour
Caught In The Act: Mike Campbell and The Dirty Knobs
August Burns Red Cancel Spring Tour
Robert Plant Revisits Mighty ReArranger Track On Digging Deep Podcast
The Sweet Things Share 'Ya Know I Don't Mind' Video
The Dead Daisies Share Video For Epic Version Of Deep Purple's Burn
Carrie Underwood Shares 'Ghost Story' Video
Gov't Mule And Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue Coheadline Dates
Metric Premiere All Comes Crashing Video
Skunk Baxter Makes Bad Move With Clint Black