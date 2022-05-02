.

The Sweet Things Share 'Ya Know I Don't Mind' Video

Michael Angulia | 05-02-2022

New York rockers The Sweet Things have shared a brand new single called "Ya Know I Don't Mind", and an accompanying music video for the track.

The band once again recruited Video Rahim (Mastodon, Blackberry Smoke) to direct the video, which is a sequel to their last video for the song "Brown Leather", which is the title track to their forthcoming album (out June 3rd).

Dave Tierney had this to saya botu the new clip, which was also filmed at Chip's Bar and Grill in Winder, GA, "If our music video for the song 'Brown Leather' is the aspirational dream world we want to live in, this music video for 'Ya Know I Don't Mind' is the sobering dose of reality you sometimes get when you wake up." Watch the video below:

