The Who To Perform On The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Tour poster

(hennemusic) The Who will perform on the Friday, April 15 episode of CBS-TV's The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. The appearance comes ahead of the launch of the band's North American tour in Hollywood, FL on April 22.

"The Who Hits Back!" series will see Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend return to the stage alongside some of the finest orchestras in the U.S. and Canada, under the direction of conductor Keith Levenson.

The opening leg is an east coast spring trek with shows wrapping up in late May, while a fall trek will begin in Toronto, ON on October 2 and run through early November. Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

