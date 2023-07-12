The Adolescents Releasing New Album This Week

(It's Alive) The Adolescents, who helped establish the blueprint for Orange County punk rock according to All Music Guide, announced today they are celebrating the 43rd anniversary as a band with the release of their new album Caesar Salad Days on vinyl/digital formats this Friday, July 14 2023 via the legendary independent label, Frontier Records.
This is the first studio LP The Adolescents have released on Frontier Records since their La Vendetta... e un piatto che va servito freddo in 2014, continuing a relationship that began with The Blue Album and the Welcome to Reality EP in the early 1980s.
Formed in January 1980 in Fullerton, CA, The Adolescents (still featuring original member Tony Reflex) are as fiery today as ever before. Caesar Salad Days features 15 tracks of aggressive hardcore punk that the band has always been known for. Loud, fast rules! When the pandemic hit, the Adolescents were scheduled for a European tour that they had to cancel-twice. Singer Tony Reflex realized that many of the songs in their repertoire were either out of print or only available on European presses at import prices. He concluded the solution would be a new vinyl record aimed at the fans who couldn't find the songs at a record store or an Adolescents' gig. He wanted to collect many of the songs the band loves to play, many of them written by founder member Steve Soto, who tragically died in his sleep in 2018.
Tony realized that he didn't have the money to pull off the recording as the Adolescents couldn't play live shows due to the pandemic, therefore no income. What he did have was lots of possessions to sell, so he used online auction sites until he had saved up enough money to record this new album. In May 2022, it was finally time to record so Tony contacted Scott Reeder (Kyuss, Fireball Ministry) and asked if he would be interested in producing the LP. Returning from Reeder's Sanctuary Studios in the touring van, the Adolescents were goofing on silly phrases for possible album titles -- drummer Mike Cambra was eating a salad and came up with "Caesar Salad Days." By unanimous laughter it was agreed upon-- these are the Adolescents' Caesar Salad days, for sure. Cover artwork by Paul Kostabi- Paul was in Youth Gone Mad who had a local hit "Oki Dogs" and is a founding member of White Zombie.
Track listing for Caesar Salad Days:
Operation FTW
OC Confidential
Riot on the Beach
5150 or Fight
Brats in Battalions
Do the Eddie
Just Because
Lost on Hwy 39
Queen of Denial
Lockdown America
Escape from Planet F***
Forever Summer
Big Rock Shock
Serf City USA
Pointless Teenage Anthem
2023 SUMMER TOUR DATES
July 14 - Garden Amphitheater - Garden Grove CA
July 15 - OC Tavern - San Clemente CA
July 16 - The Casbah - San Diego CA
July 18 - The Kilowatt - San Francisco CA
July 19 - John Henry's - Eugene OR
July 21 - Dante's - Portland OR
July 22 - The Shakedown - Bellingham WA
July 23 - Punk in Drublic festival - Tacoma WA
July 25 - The Olympic Venue - Boise ID
July 26 - Metro Music Hall - Salt Lake City UT
July 28 - Rebel Lounge - Phoenix AZ
Foo Fighters' Chris Shiflett Sets Release For New Solo Album- Guns N' Roses Icon Steven Adler To Rock Vegas- more
Judas Priest Replace Ozzy At Power Trip- Corey Taylor Shares 'Post Traumatic Blues'- Porno For Pyros Announce First Tour In 25 Years- more
George Strait, Carrie Underwood, Willie Nelson Lead ATLive Lineup- Morgan Wade Goes Retro With '80's Movie' Video- - more
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Snacks for Your Road Trip
Road Trip: Keep it Salty! A Visit to Saltville, Virginia
Caught In The Act: Shania Twain Live In Chicago 2023
Mercy Music - What You Stand to Lose
Foo Fighters' Chris Shiflett Sets Release For New Solo Album
Guns N' Roses Icon Steven Adler To Rock Vegas
The Adolescents Releasing New Album This Week
TesseracT Announce New Album 'War Of Being' With Title Track Video
Eve To Adam Celebrating 10th Anniversary Of 'Locked And Reloaded'
The 69 Eyes Take On The Cramps' 'Aloha From Hell'
Moon Walker Announces New Album And Tour
Song Premiere: Gabby & The Gondolas' Pottery God