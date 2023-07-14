.

The American Hotel System 'Tripping' With New Single

07-14-2023

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

The American Hotel System News Single art July 14, 2023
Single art

(BPM) Fresh off the success of their recent single "Seattle", rock band The American Hotel System is excited to share their follow up, "Tripping", out now via SONO Music.

Produced by Jake Rye (Michigander, The Newsboys, The Glorious Sons, etc.), "Tripping" touches on the journey of mental health struggles and seeking help through therapy. It's a warm reminder that, no matter what you are going through, you're not alone.

Lead vocalist/guitarist Jacob Betts shares: "I believe we all experience pushes and pulls in life-events from our past that propel us forward and aspirations for the future that draw us toward tomorrow. As I progress in therapy, the pain from my past has become a source of joy, pushing me forward even during the darkest moments when I feel like I'm falling...that is at the heart of 'Tripping'."

Related Stories
The American Hotel System 'Tripping' With New Single

More The American Hotel System News

advertisement
Day In Rock

Imagine Dragons Celebrate Documentary Release With 'Believer' Live Video- Duran Duran Announce Cancer Awareness Benefit Concert- more

There Is Not Going To Be A Van Halen Reunion Says Sammy Hagar- Eagles Expand Farewell Tour- Royal Blood- Metallica- more

Day In Country

Shania Twain Expands 'Come On Over' For Reissues- Reba McEntire Announces Special Ryman Event- more

advertisement
Reviews

38 Special - Live at Rockpalast 1981

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Snacks for Your Road Trip

Live: TWICE In Chicago

Road Trip: Keep it Salty! A Visit to Saltville, Virginia

Caught In The Act: Shania Twain Live In Chicago 2023

Latest News

Imagine Dragons Celebrate Documentary Release With 'Believer' Live Video

Duran Duran Announce Cancer Awareness Benefit Concert Following Andy Taylor's Diagnosis

Queen Look Back At Adapting Songs Live

Ghost Hounds Premiere 'Last Train To Nowhere' Performance Video

Steve Hackett Announces Foxtrot at Fifty + Hackett Highlights: Live in Brighton

Def Leppard Share New World Tour Video Update

The American Hotel System 'Tripping' With New Single

Singled Out: Matthew Lowry's All My Friends Are Selling Out