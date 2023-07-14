The American Hotel System 'Tripping' With New Single

Single art

(BPM) Fresh off the success of their recent single "Seattle", rock band The American Hotel System is excited to share their follow up, "Tripping", out now via SONO Music.



Produced by Jake Rye (Michigander, The Newsboys, The Glorious Sons, etc.), "Tripping" touches on the journey of mental health struggles and seeking help through therapy. It's a warm reminder that, no matter what you are going through, you're not alone.



Lead vocalist/guitarist Jacob Betts shares: "I believe we all experience pushes and pulls in life-events from our past that propel us forward and aspirations for the future that draw us toward tomorrow. As I progress in therapy, the pain from my past has become a source of joy, pushing me forward even during the darkest moments when I feel like I'm falling...that is at the heart of 'Tripping'."

