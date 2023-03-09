.

The Black Crowes Announce Shake Your Money Maker Live Album

Bruce Henne | 03-08-2023

Black Crowes Album art
Album art

(hennemusic) The Black Crowes have announced plans to release a live album from their recent anniversary tour.

Due March 17, "The Black Crowes: Shake Your Money Maker Live" captures Chris and Rich Robinson and the band on the road as they celebrated the 30th anniversary of their 1990 album debut, "Shake Your Money Maker."

The 100-plus concert series saw the group deliver the debut record in full alongside a selection of greatest hits and classic tracks.

"The Black Crowes are proud to present an audio document of our Shake Your Money Maker Tour from the last 2 years," says Chris. "From where it all began to where we're going and all that was in between. Hail Hail rock 'n roll!"

The group is previewing the project with video of special live performance of the first song in their anniversary tour set, "Twice As Hard"; watch it here.

