(hennemusic) The Black Crowes have announced plans to release a live album from their recent anniversary tour.
Due March 17, "The Black Crowes: Shake Your Money Maker Live" captures Chris and Rich Robinson and the band on the road as they celebrated the 30th anniversary of their 1990 album debut, "Shake Your Money Maker."
The 100-plus concert series saw the group deliver the debut record in full alongside a selection of greatest hits and classic tracks.
"The Black Crowes are proud to present an audio document of our Shake Your Money Maker Tour from the last 2 years," says Chris. "From where it all began to where we're going and all that was in between. Hail Hail rock 'n roll!"
The group is previewing the project with video of special live performance of the first song in their anniversary tour set, "Twice As Hard"; watch it here.
The Black Crowes Rock Classic Tracks At Stagecoach Festival
The Black Crowes Rock Jimmy Kimmel Live
The Black Crowes Cover The Temptations Classic For New 1972 EP
Black Crowes Sued By Former Member Steve Gorman
Slayer's Dave Lombardo Shares First Song From Debut Solo Album- Noel Gallagher Recruits The Cure's Robert Smith To Remix Pretty Boy- more
Motley Crue Hope To Continue Well Beyond the World Tour- Red Hot Chili Peppers and John Mayer Lead Sound On Sound Lineup- more
Megadeth, Bullet For My Valentine and Oni Crush The World Tour- Rocklahoma- Kid Rock No Snowflakes Arena Concerts- more
With Priceless Memories Made, Cayamo Sails to 2024 Sellout
Cayamo 2023 Hits the Islands: Fun Ashore in Tortola and St. Maarten
Caught In The Act: Bush Rock Chicago
Cayamo 2023: First-Timers Make a Big Splash
Caught In The Act: FireHouse Live 2023
The Black Crowes Announce Shake Your Money Maker Live Album
Unearth Announce U.S. Spring Tour
Rodrigo y Gabriela Share New Single Egoland
Elton John's Honky Chateau Expanded For 50th Anniversary
My Life With The Thrill Kill Kult Add Dates To Evil Eye Tour
Hunter Hayes Shares Two New Songs
Slayer's Dave Lombardo Shares First Song From Debut Solo Album
Noel Gallagher Recruits The Cure's Robert Smith To Remix Pretty Boy