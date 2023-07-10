The Church Announce Second North American Tour Leg For The Hypnogogue

Album art

(Reybee) The Church have announced that they have added a second North American leg to their tour in support of their latest studio album, "The Hypnogogue."

Here is the official announcement: "Not in my wildest dreams did I expect all the love that has been thrown at this record by the audiences and the critics," says Steve Kilbey, the bassist, vocalist and founder of seminal psych-guitar masters The Church. Beaming over the overwhelmingly positive reaction to their 26th album The Hypnogogue, Kilbey and the band have announced a second leg to their North American tour in support of that album. "I'm excited to play a whole bunch of new places and take this incredible version of The Church to wherever folks want to hear us."

Kicking off on September 28th at Seattle, WA's Neptune Theater, this live journey finds the band circling the continent, including shows in SoCal, New Mexico, Georgia, Florida, and Illinois. The Church will also be offering a limited number of VIP packages on this tour, which will include a show ticket, early venue access, an invitation to the band's soundcheck, a special meet & greet with the band, exclusive merch items, and watching a portion of the show itself from the side of the stage (where available). "I feel like a heavyweight fighter getting into the ring, pretty confident that he is going to land a knockout punch," he laughs. "The new songs are just going down so well, not to mention the other 40 odd years' worth of music that all seems to fit so well blended in and rendered anew by my lovely talented cohorts!" (see full dates below.)

In addition to the tour, The Church will be releasing a digital deluxe edition of The Hypnogogue which will include additional songs not included on the original 13-track album. to be released this fall to coincide with the tour. More info soon!

The first thematic and narrative album in their career, The Hypnogogue (released February 24, 2023 via Communicating Vessels), found the band with arguably some of the best reviews in their 40-year history. A.V. Club lauded, "There's a warm intimacy to this trippy, low-key affair that invites you to trance out into contemplative bliss. Elements of the goth, new wave, and space rock worlds that intermingled when they started still coalesce here... The Hypnogogue works equally well as retro and timeless music." BrooklynVegan adds, "Forty some years into their existence, these Aussie psych legends are making some of the most vital music of their careers." Under the Radar assures, "The Hypnogogue reaffirms why this band have been held in high esteem for so long."

Sep 28 - Seattle, WA - Neptune Theater

Oct 2 - Ventura, CA - Ventura Music Hall

Oct 4 - Pomona, CA - The Glass House

Oct 5 - Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl

Oct 6 - Chandler, AZ - The Showroom at Wild Horse Pass

Oct 7 - Santa Fe, NM - The Lesnic

Oct 9 - Omaha, NE - The Waiting Room

Oct 11 - Ferndale, MI - The Magic Bag

Oct 12 - State College, PA - State Theater

Oct 13 - Covington, KY - Madison Theatre

Oct 14 - Atlanta, GA - Variety Playhouse

Oct 15 - Birmingham, AL - Saturn

Oct 17 - Ponte Vedra, FL - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

Oct 18 - Orlando, FL - The Abbey

Oct 19 - Clearwater, FL - Capitol Theatre

Oct 20 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Culture Room

Oct 21 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Culture Room

Oct 23 - Pensacola, FL - Vinyl Music Room

Oct 24 - New Orleans, LA - House of Blues

Oct 26 - Austin, TX - Levitation Festival

Oct 27 - Houston, TX - Heights Theater

Oct 28 - Dallas, TX - Kessler Theater

Oct 29 - Oklahoma City, OK - Tower Theater

Oct 31 - Evanston, IL - SPACE

Nov 1 - Evanston, IL - SPACE

