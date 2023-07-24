The Contortionist Streaming Career-Defining Live Set

(MNRK) Progressive rock band The Contortionist release their recent live box set, Retrospective: Live from Atlanta, on all digital service providers. This definitive collection features 31 tracks of live audio recordings from the band's 2021 live-stream performances.

The 3 live streamed performances cover every facet of the band's career, including a full album performance of the critically acclaimed full-length Clairvoyant as well as an entire set focused on the band's heavier catalog.



About the release, guitarist Cameron Maynard, says, "When we initially conceived this project, our objective was to give something to our fans amidst the inability to physically perform to a live audience. As it turns out, we were so happy with the end result that we thought it would only be appropriate to release in a more tangible way."



Keyboardist Eric Guenther, adds, "This is the best representation of The Contortionist to date, and to us, the recording that defines the identity of this band and how we sounded in the first 10+ years."

