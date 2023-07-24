.

The Contortionist Streaming Career-Defining Live Set

07-23-2023

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

The Contortionist News Album art July 23, 2023
Album art

(MNRK) Progressive rock band The Contortionist release their recent live box set, Retrospective: Live from Atlanta, on all digital service providers. This definitive collection features 31 tracks of live audio recordings from the band's 2021 live-stream performances.

The 3 live streamed performances cover every facet of the band's career, including a full album performance of the critically acclaimed full-length Clairvoyant as well as an entire set focused on the band's heavier catalog.

About the release, guitarist Cameron Maynard, says, "When we initially conceived this project, our objective was to give something to our fans amidst the inability to physically perform to a live audience. As it turns out, we were so happy with the end result that we thought it would only be appropriate to release in a more tangible way."

Keyboardist Eric Guenther, adds, "This is the best representation of The Contortionist to date, and to us, the recording that defines the identity of this band and how we sounded in the first 10+ years."

Related Stories
The Contortionist Streaming Career-Defining Live Set

Rivers Of Nihil To Play Full Album On Tour With The Contortionist

The Contortionist To Play Two Full Albums On North American Tour

The Contortionist, Within The Ruins Lead eOne Livestream

The Contortionist Release Video For Smashing Pumpkins Cover

More The Contortionist News

advertisement
Day In Rock

Dolly Parton Covers Queen's 'We Are The Champions'- Slash Weighs In On Guns N' Roses Biopic Idea- Fleetwood Mac- more

Roger Waters Sets 'The Dark Side of the Moon Redux' Release- Greta Van Fleet Stream New Album- The Gaslight Anthem Bruce Springsteen Duet- more

Day In Country

Chris Stapleton Announces New Album 'Higher'- Brett Young Streams 'Let Go Too Soon'- Russell Dickerson Recruits Flo Ride- more

Reviews

On The Record: Warren Zevon- Nevada Nevada

Sites and Sounds: Columbia, Missouri's Treeline Music Fest

Tupelo Abuzz Over Queen's Reward Meadery

The Guess Who - Plein D'Amour

38 Special - Live at Rockpalast 1981

Latest News

Dolly Parton Covers Queen's 'We Are The Champions'

Slash Weighs In On Guns N' Roses Biopic Idea

Fleetwood Mac To Release 1977 'Rumours Live' Concert Album

Ghost Hounds Score Southern Rock Hit With 'Last Train To Nowhere'

Grammy Museum Welcoming The Smashing Pumpkins' Billy Corgan

The Contortionist Streaming Career-Defining Live Set

Singled Out: TILL THE DIRT's Outside The Spiral

Beartooth Deliver 'Might Love Myself' Video and Announce Album