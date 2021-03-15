.

The Contortionist, Within The Ruins Lead eOne Livestream

Keavin Wiggins | 03-15-2021

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

The Contortionist event poster

The Contortionist have been tapped to headline Entertainment One (eOne) Heavy Live livestream which will be hosted by Great American Ghost's Ethan Harrison.

The livestream showcase will be taking place on Saturday, April 3rd at 3:00pm ET / 12:00pm PT and will feature The Contortionist's first live performance of 2021.

They will be supported by Within The Ruins, Enterprise Earth, Bodysnatcher, and Plague Years. Tickets are available here and check out the trailer video below:


Related Stories


The Contortionist, Within The Ruins Lead eOne Livestream

The Contortionist Release Video For Smashing Pumpkins Cover

The Contortionist Release 'Early Grave' Video

Between The Buried And Me and The Contortionist Summer Tour

News > The Contortionist

advertisement
Day In Rock

AC/DC's Brian Johnson Meets Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl Goes Online- Led Zeppelin Legend Robert Plant's New Band To Headline Festival- Journey Frontman Rocks Queen Classic- more

Michael Anthony Wanted To Jam With David Lee Roth At Residency- KISS Star Paul Stanley Shares New Soul Station Performance Video- Judas Priest's Glenn Tipton- more

Black Sabbath's Tony Iommi Upset Over Dio Era Song Leak- Queen Share Trailer For Launch Of Online Video Series- Disturbed Cancel Their The Sickness 20th Anniversary Tour- more

Imagine Dragons Return With Two New Songs- Korn Announce Monumental Streaming Event- Alice Cooper Tops Album Sales Chart With 'Detroit Stories'- Rob Zombie- Chad Gray- more

Reviews

Apache Rose - Attention!

Quick Flicks: Long Live Rock...Celebrate the Chaos

Passport: Transglobal Underground and our European Friends - A Gathering of Strangers 2021

Duran Duran - 1979 Demos Part 2

Quick Flicks: Pink Floyd - Delicate Sound of Thunder

advertisement
Latest News

AC/DC's Brian Johnson Meets Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl Goes Online

Led Zeppelin Legend Robert Plant's New Band To Headline Festival

Journey Frontman Shares Video Of Rocking Queen Classic

John Lennon's Mother Video Remastered In 4K

Danko Jones Declare 'I Want Out' with New Single and Video

Morse, Portnoy, George Bringing Cover To Cover To Vinyl

The Gaslight Anthem Offshoot Forgivers Release Debut Song and Video

The Contortionist, Within The Ruins Lead eOne Livestream