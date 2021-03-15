The Contortionist, Within The Ruins Lead eOne Livestream

The Contortionist have been tapped to headline Entertainment One (eOne) Heavy Live livestream which will be hosted by Great American Ghost's Ethan Harrison.

The livestream showcase will be taking place on Saturday, April 3rd at 3:00pm ET / 12:00pm PT and will feature The Contortionist's first live performance of 2021.

They will be supported by Within The Ruins, Enterprise Earth, Bodysnatcher, and Plague Years. Tickets are available here and check out the trailer video below:

