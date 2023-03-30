The Cult Announce Under The Midnight Sun UK and European Tour

(hennemusic) The Cult has announced dates for a summer tour of the UK and Europe in support of their latest album, "Under The Midnight Sun." The three-week series will open in Brussels on June 14 and travel throughout Europe before wrapping up with three UK performances in early July.
Presales begin Thursday, March 30 at 10 AM local time, with general public tickets available Friday, March 31 at 10 AM local time. The Cult recorded "Under The Midnight Sun" with producer Tom Dalgety (Pixies, Ghost, Royal Blood) at Rockfield Studios in Wales.
Launched with the lead single "Give Me Mercy" and released last fall, the follow-up to 2016's "Hidden City" marks the group's first project with Black Hill Records, a new rock-focused label affiliated with independent publisher Round Hill Music.
Stream the "Give Me Mercy" video and check out the tour dates here.
