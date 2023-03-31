The Cult Release 'Vendetta X' Video

album art

(hennemusic) The Cult has released a video for "Vendetta X", the latest single from "Under The Midnight Sun." Directed by the band's longtime collaborator Juan Azulay, the clip follows previous singles "Give Me Mercy", "A Cut Inside" and "Mirror."

The Cult recorded "Under The Midnight Sun" with producer Tom Dalgety (Pixies, Ghost, Royal Blood) at Rockfield Studios in Wales.

The "Vendetta X" video arrives in sync with the announcement of a summer tour of the UK and Europe by the group; the three-week series will open in Brussels on June 14 and travel throughout Europe before wrapping up with three UK performances in early July.

Check out the tour dates and watch the new video here.

