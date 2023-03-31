The Cult Release 'Vendetta X' Video

(hennemusic) The Cult has released a video for "Vendetta X", the latest single from "Under The Midnight Sun." Directed by the band's longtime collaborator Juan Azulay, the clip follows previous singles "Give Me Mercy", "A Cut Inside" and "Mirror."
The Cult recorded "Under The Midnight Sun" with producer Tom Dalgety (Pixies, Ghost, Royal Blood) at Rockfield Studios in Wales.
The "Vendetta X" video arrives in sync with the announcement of a summer tour of the UK and Europe by the group; the three-week series will open in Brussels on June 14 and travel throughout Europe before wrapping up with three UK performances in early July.
Check out the tour dates and watch the new video here.
The Cult Announce Under The Midnight Sun UK and European Tour
Ghost Hounds Releasing New Album Via Gibson Records
Cult Of Luna and Russian Circles Teaming Up For Spring Tour
Derision Cult Recruit Ministry and The Cure Stars for 'Deaf Blood'
Guns N' Roses, AC/DC, Ozzy, Metallica, Iron Maiden, Tool Power Trip - Metallica Release '72 Seasons' Video- KISS Add Dates To Farewell Tour- more
AC/DC, Ozzy, Metallica, Iron Maiden Tease PowerTrip Festival- David Lee Roth Rocks Van Halen Classics- Metallica Preview '72 Seasons'- more
David Lee Roth Has Friends In Low Places- Smashing Pumpkins Tour- Former Iron Maiden Vocalist Suffers Heart Attack- more
RockPile: Cold Stares, Eyelids, Dust Bowl Faeries and Juniper
Caught In The Act: Larkin Poe Rock Chicago
Hot In The City: More Arizona Spring Concerts
Sites and Sounds: Beale Street Music Festival
The Hu Recruit Serj Tankian and DL of Bad Wolves For 'Black Thunder'
Steve Hackett Announces Special Reissues
Escape The Fate Go 'Low' With New Single
Bowling For Soup Releasing Surprise Covers Album 'Don't Mind If We Do'
Ad Infinitum Celebrate Album Release With 'Eternal Rains' Video
Metallica's Kirk Hammett Reflects On Favorite Album Master Of Puppets, Cliff Burton and More
Queen Look Back On 'We Are The Champions' On The Greatest Live
Pink Floyd Fans Invited To Make Animated Videos For Dark Side Of The Moon 50th Anniversary