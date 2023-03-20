The Dillinger Escape Plan 'One Of Us Is The Killer' Graphic Novel Announced

Cover art

(Cosa Nostra) Sumerian Comics announced today One Of Us Is The Killer, a brand new graphic novel inspired by the 2013 fifth studio album from mathcore band, The Dillinger Escape Plan and from Rock & Roll Hell creators, Sam Romesburg and Ben Roberts, visionary artist Greg Di Angilla (Rock & Roll Hell), and colorist Warnia Sahadewa (Doctor Who).

Speaking on todays' announcement, Dillinger Escape Plan founder and guitarist, Ben Weinman shares, "The 'One of Us Is the Killer' collaboration with Sumerian Records remains one of The D.E.P's most artistically ambitious achievements to this day. Seeing Ash Avildsen and the creative team at the newly founded Sumerian Comics, use this album as the influence for another equally ambitious artistic endeavor is amazing. I can't wait to hold one of these things in my hands, just like I did with the many comic books I enjoyed as a kid."

A string of assassinations made by a politically-motivated killer known only to the public as The Quill serves as the spark to ignite a full scale revolution. Set in a technologically advanced American City in the not too distant future, VERTICAL INTEGRATION CORP. has seized all means of production and capital available, creating a financial synergy unlike any that has ever existed. Employees work and live in this living city-sized factory supporting the lives of the ruling business class while subjected to living in tenements. The Quill is the never-seen but oft spoken hero of the lower-class.

Writers Ben Roberts and Sam Romesburg stated they were inspired to take the intention behind the album title and use it to form a story focusing on a relationship larger than that of which exists between two people, and focus on a relationship between a government and its people. The writers pulled multiple references from the album that fans of the band will be able to catch on to, while also allowing several themes from the songs themselves influence the trajectory of the story.

ONE OF US IS THE KILLER features main cover art by series artist Greg Di Angilla and colors by series colorist, Warnia Sahadewa. Bundles will be available soon from Sumerian Comics containing various items that complement the physical hardback.

Limited twenty-two page preview copies of ONE OF US IS THE KILLER will be available at WonderCon in Anaheim, CA and The Dillinger Escape Plan guitarist, Ben Weinman will be signing copies at 1pm PST on March 26th.

Related Stories

The Dillinger Escape Plan's Greg Puciato Shares Video From Upcoming Live Release

Greg Puciato Shares 'Never Wanted That' Video

Dillinger Escape Plan's Greg Puciato Forced To Release Album Early 2020 In Review

Dillinger Escape Plan's Greg Puciato Forced To Release Album Early

More The Dillinger Escape Plan News