Better Lovers (The Dillinger Escape Plan/Every Time I Die) Announce First UK Tour Dates

Keavin Wiggins | 04-24-2023

Better Lovers Tour poster
Tour poster

The recently revealed supergroup Better Lovers have announced that they will be crossing the pond this fall to play their first shows in the UK, following their debut U.S. run his summer as support on Underoath and The Ghost Inside's cohealine tour.

Better Loves features The Dillinger Escape Plan's Greg Puciato, Fit For An Autopsy's Will Putney, and Every Time I Die's Jordan Buckley, Clayton "Goose" Holyoak, and Stephen Micciche.

They recently shared their debut single, "30 Under 13", and will be playing four stops on the UK tour including Brighton on October 4th, London on October 5th and 6th, and will wrap up in Leeds on October 7th.

10/04 Brighton, UK - Chalk
10/05 London, UK - New Cross Inn
10/06 London, UK - The Dome
10/07 Leeds, UK - Brudenell Social Club

