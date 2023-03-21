The Dillinger Escape Plan's Greg Puciato Announces First Solo Tour

(Speakeasy) Greg Puciato, former vocalist of The Dillinger Escape Plan, and man of multiple bands (Killer Be Killed, Jerry Cantrell, and The Black Queen), ventures out on his first solo tour this Spring, with dates stretching across North America.
"Gonna take a big ol' North American road trip with some friends, booked some shows along the way to justify it to myself, and pay for gas." says Puciato. "I'd love to see as many of you as possible, old fans and new, and everyone in between. Let's make some memorable nights together. This is the first time I've gone on tour for the records that I started releasing under my own name back in 2020, and it'll possibly be the only tour under my own name for the foreseeable future. Come on down!"
Puciato released two solo albums over the past few years: 2020's Child Soldier: Creator of God and 2022's Mirrorcell. Partnering with producer Steve Evetts (The Cure, Every Time I Die) for both releases, the albums showcased yet another side to the dynamic and versatile singer. NME described Puciato's music as "straight from the heart," Exclaim said he "excels at what is less expected," and Revolver said the music "surges and soars across genres, sounds and emotions with thrilling abandon."
Joining Puciato for the five-week trek are Escuela Grind (May 3 to 17 and May 30 to June 7), Deaf Club (feat. Justin Pearson of The Locust/Dead Cross) and Trace Amount. Tickets for all shows are on-sale this Friday at 10 am local time.
Greg Puciato tour dates:
May 3 Roseville, CA Goldfield Trading
May 4 Berkeley, CA Cornerstone
May 6 Vancouver, BC Rickshaw
May 7 Seattle, WA El Corazon
May 9 Salt Lake City, UT Urban Lounge
May 10 Denver, CO Marquis Theater
May 12 Minneapolis MN Fine Line
May 14 Chicago, IL Bottom Lounge
May 16 Warrendale, PA Jergels
May 17 New York, NY Gramercy Theatre
May 18 Baltimore, MD Metro Gallery
May 20 Montreal, QC Bar Le Ritz PBDT
May 21 Toronto, ON Velvet Underground
May 22 Philadelphia, PA Underground Arts
May 23 Boston, MA The Sinclair
May 25 Nashville, TN Basement East
May 26 Charlotte, NC The Underground
May 27 Atlanta, GA Masquerade (Hell)
May 30 Houston, TX Warehouse Live
May 31 Austin, TX Come and Take It Live
June 1 Dallas, TX Studio at The Factory
June 4 Phoenix, AZ Crescent Ballroom
June 6 San Diego, CA Voodoo Room
June 7 Los Angeles, CA El Rey
