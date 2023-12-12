The Dillinger Escape Plan Reuniting For 'Calculating Infinity' 25th Anniversary

(Grandstand Media) The Dillinger Escape Plan will celebrate 25 years of their acclaimed 1999 debut album Calculating Infinity with a reunion show on June 21, 2024 in Brooklyn, NY at the legendary Brooklyn Paramount. The band will play the album in its entirety for the first time ever with co-founder and original vocalist Dimitri Minakakis. Backing Minakakis will be founding guitarist Ben Weinman, as well as bassist Liam Wilson and drummer Billy Rymer. Tickets are on sale Friday, December 15 at 10am ET.

The Dillinger Escape Plan, renowned for their mind-bending musical compositions and legendary high-energy live shows, officially disbanded in 2017 following three unforgettable final performances at Terminal 5 in New York City. After years of unwavering fan support, an incessant barrage of reunion appeals, and numerous reissues, the band will return, honoring the album that initiated their groundbreaking journey. With its distinctive fusion of hardcore punk, progressive metal, and jazz, which left both fans and critics in awe, Calculating Infinity not only defined their sound but also revolutionized the game from the outset.

"It's been a long time coming for this opportunity to perform in a project I helped create over 25 years ago," said Minakakis. "Having the chance to celebrate 25 years of Calculating Infinity with my closest friends in life is just a dream turned real. I'm looking forward to seeing all the old faces, as well as all the new ones. The Dillinger Escape Plan has always been more than just a band. We were a force of nature. This reunion show is our way of thanking the fans who have stood by us and the album we made in a small basement in NJ all those years ago."

Liam Wilson who shared the stage with Dimitri soon after the release of Calculating Infinity and continued to share the stage with Weinman until the band Farewell shows in 2017 had this to say, " Amped to go party like it's 1999 again and give this album the birthday party it deserves! These songs are still unf***withable and as a musician, it's rad to have the opportunity to get back under the hood of this album and revisit my salad days, this time with more seasoning. Dimitri always had such a menacing presence and venomous voice, it's gonna be killer to rip these songs with him up there with us!"

"Dimitri has remained one of my longest and closest friends," added Weinman. "Even after leaving the band, his support and contributions through his work on our first albums have kept an everlasting spark in my heart for what we did together. I remember the first day we met. He was the new guy in school and I drove by him and gave him the finger. Then I reversed the car and asked him if he wanted to hang out and make a band. I said, you look like a singer dude. " We could have never imagined what an impact that moment would have."

He continued: "While we are all very happy with the resolve of the band in 2017 with Greg, something still feels unsaid as far as the Dimitri era of the band and with so many people talking about the album and after performing a handful of first album performances with Suicidal Tendencies, it just all made sense. This needed to happen!"

For many fans, the chance to experience the sonic atomic blast of The Dillinger Escape Plan performing Calculating Infinity live with Minakakis at the helm is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. This reunion show offers fans not only the chance to witness the magic that sparked the band's meteoric rise over the past 25 years, but to experience the album that started it all performed right in front of them.

The Dillinger Escape Plan's mastery of their craft is unparalleled. Their live shows are an explosive spectacle of precision and passion. This reunion show promises to be no different. Prepare for an unforgettable night as they revisit the album that defined a genre and marked the beginning of their legendary career.

