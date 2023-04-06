The Hold Steady Rock Late Night with Seth Meyers

Video still

(Big Hassle) The Hold Steady performed an explosive version of their new song "Sideways Skull" last night on Late Night with Seth Meyers. The song is from the band's ninth studio album, The Price of Progress, which came out last week on their own Positive Jams label via Thirty Tigers.

The Price of Progress arrives as The Hold Steady mark the 20th anniversary of their foundation, bringing new ideas, sounds, and textures to a still-evolving canon of nine studio album releases that began with 2004's Almost Killed Me. The album - which featured front and back cover photographs by renowned Minneapolis-based photographer Alec Soth - was produced by longtime collaborator Josh Kaufman at The Clubhouse in Rhinebeck, NY, and mixed by D. James Goodwin.

The Price of Progress stands as the band's most sonically expansive record thus far while also remaining unmistakably The Hold Steady, showcasing narrative rock 'n' roll tales of ordinary people struggling and surviving in a modern world. The album is available now in a variety of formats, including digital download, CD, standard black vinyl, translucent green vinyl (theholdsteady.net), metallic gold (Independent Retail exclusive), metallic silver (Vinyl Me, Please exclusive), and white (Rough Trade exclusive).

The Hold Steady - who recently kicked off their 20th-anniversary cycle with sold-out shows in Brooklyn, Baltimore, Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and London - will celebrate The Price of Progress with a wide-ranging live schedule.

The Hold Steady are also marking their 20th anniversary with the upcoming publication of The Gospel of The Hold Steady: How a Resurrection Really Feels, a new oral history by Michael Hann and The Hold Steady, arriving July 25 via Akashic Books. Preorders are available now. Pre-order options will include a Limited-Edition Preorder Package for The Gospel of the Hold Steady includes a copy of the book signed by the band as well as the signed chapbook, TJK on THS - a behind-the-scenes photo journal by guitarist Tad J. Kubler spanning the band's two-decade history (along with an exclusive introduction by THS frontman Craig Finn) only available as part of this package.

THE HOLD STEADY - LIVE 2023

APRIL

27 - Portland, OR - Mississippi Studios * (SOLD OUT)

28 - Portland, OR - Revolution Hall *

29 - Portland, OR - Revolution Hall *



MAY

12 - New York, NY - WFUV Highline Bash

13 - Boston, MA - Roadrunner ^



JUNE

3 - Austin, TX - Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater #

30 - Chicago, IL - The Salt Shed † (SOLD OUT)



JULY

1 - Chicago, IL - The Salt Shed † (SOLD OUT)

2 - Chicago, IL - Empty Bottle (SOLD OUT)



SEPTEMBER

2 - Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN - TBA

22 - Jersey City, NJ - TBA

23 - Philadelphia, PA - TBA



OCTOBER

7 - Las Vegas, NV - TBA



NOVEMBER

29 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Bowl ***

30 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Bowl ***



DECEMBER

1 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Bowl ***

2 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Bowl ***



* We Can Get Together

# w/ the Mountain Goats

† w/ the Mountain Goats and Dillinger Four

^ w/ Dinosaur Jr. and Come

*** Massive Nights 2023

Related Stories

The Hold Steady Releasing Oral History Book For 20th Anniversary

The Hold Steady Announce New Single Understudies

The Hold Steady Announce Rough Trade Instore Events

The Hold Steady Share New Single 'Sixers'

More The Hold Steady News