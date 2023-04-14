.

The Hold Steady Share 'Grand Junction' Video

04-13-2023

The Hold Steady Video still
Video still

(Big Hassle) The Hold Steady have shared the official music video for "Grand Junction," the opening track on their acclaimed ninth studio album, The Price of Progress, available now on their own Positive Jams label via Thirty Tigers.

Shot on location in the United Kingdom at London's Electric Ballroom during the band's Weekender show on March 10, 2023 by photographer/filmmaker Lee Allen, "Grand Junction" is streaming now on YouTube and below:.

"This video captures part of this year's installment of The Weekender," says THS frontman Craig Finn, "an annual and magical three days in London filled with community, song, and celebration. 2023 was our best one yet, and we are very pleased it became the foundation for this video for the first song on our new album."

